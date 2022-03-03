THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Mustard Seed 31-17, Uhl Tech 27.5-20.5, Doc's Dames 24.5-23.5, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course 23-25, Carl's Gems 19.5-28.5, Daffodils 18.5-29.5.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 224, Nuan Thomas 196, Cathy Blair 179.
High series -- Thompson 567, Thomas 525, Patty O'Polka 488.
LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Golden Girls 32-20, Bipolar Rollers 29-23, Splits & Giggles 27-25, Loose As A Goose 26.5-25.5, Golden Oldies 24.5-27.5, Sweet 'N Sassy 17-35.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 230, Cathy Runninger 161, Vicki Goughler 157.
High series -- Williams 541, Runninger 464, Goughler 405.