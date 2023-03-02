LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Loose As A Goose 32-16, Musketeers 28-20, Bipolar Rollers 24-24, Golden Girls 22-26, Pin Pals Express 22-26, Sweet 'N Sassy 16-32.
High game -- Cathy Runninger 202, Marilyn Williams 193, Ann Confer 186.
High series -- Marilyn Williams 536, Ann Confer 508, Cathy Runninger 498.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 91-17, Billy's Garage 64-44, Tickle My Ribs 63.5-44.5, Tonia's Creation 58.5-49.5, Country Grub 57-51, Open Frames 49-59, Heffernan Hauling 40-68.
Men's high game -- Rick Parson 212, Deacon Poindexter 212, Jack Middleton 201.
Men's high series -- Deacon Poindexter 531, Rick Parson 521, Jack Middleton 506.
Women's high game -- Deb Tenney 153, Tonia Payne 148, Chris Mitchell 147.
Women's high series -- Deb Tenny 418, Wanda Osgood 407, Chris Mitchell 402.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daisies 30-14, Daffodils 25-19, Sleepy Hollow 24-20, Uhl Tech 23.5-20.5, Carl's Gems 15-29, Doc's Dames 14.5-29.5.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 185, Janet Aaron 167, Ann Confer 164.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 542, Janet Aaron 429, Darla Uhl 426.