MERCHANTS DUCKPIN
Standings -- Dasher Trucking 20-4, Klapec Trucking Co. 15-9, Reinsel Funeral Home 12-8, Ultra Graph-X 4-16, Shawgo Real Estate 2-22.
High game -- Tom McClelland 186, Randy Ewing 167, Drew Reinsel 161.
High series -- McClelland 433, Reinsel 397, Dana Shawgo 383.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Larry's Clippers 7-1, Seigworth Road Supply 7-1, Lutz Concrete Construction 5-3, Ashland Homes 4-4, Carquest 4-4, Linmas Pharmacy 4-4, Digital Styles 3-5, Five G Farm 3-5, Mattern CPA, LLC 2-6, Colony Homes 1-7.
High game -- Devin Dunkle 276, Bryan Sherman 253, Dean Weaver 248.
High series -- Hunter Sliker 644, Dunkle 637, Steve Ace 624.