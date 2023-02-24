TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Carquest 26-10, Matter CPA LLC 22-14, Five G Farm 21-15, Lutz Concrete Construction 20-16, Digital Styles 19-17, Ashland Homes 18-18, Larry's Clippers 16-20, Bare Bone Skull Cleaning 15-21, Linmas Pharmacy 12-24, Colony Homes 11-25.
High game -- Scott Wolfe 266, Hunter Sliker 258, Don Gregory 236, Rich Berst 236.
High series -- Hunter Sliker 683, Scott Wolfe 681, Matt Gilara 651.
THURSDAY JUNIOR MERCHANTS
Week 23 of 29
Standings -- Community Ambulance 23-13, Shawgo Real Estate 20.5-15.5, Hilltop Hardware 20-16, Village Auto 17.5-18.5, Outcast 16-20, Gardinier-Warren 11-25.
High game -- Chris Pierce 258, Sam Johnson 243, Steve Cutchall 236.
High series -- Mark Williams 657, Scott williams 644, Scott Kurschinske 631.
Week 22 of 29
Standings -- Community Ambulance 20-12, Shawgo Real Estate 19-13, Hilltop Hardware 17-15, Outcast 15-17, Village Auto 15-17, Gardinier-Warren 10-22.
High game -- Justin Heffernan 298, Ben Barrett 257, Mark Williams 248.
High series -- Justin Heffernan 701, Rick Schiffer 692, Dana Fitzgerald 662.