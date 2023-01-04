THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS
Standings -- Outcast 6-2, Village Auto 6-2, Community Ambulance 6-2, Gardinier-Warren 3-5, Hilltop Hardware 3-5, Shawgo Real Estate 0-8.
High game -- Rick Schiffer 278, Jeff Hollidge 254, Justin McCarty 245.
High series -- Schiffer 744, Hollidge 668, McCarty 651.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Lutz Concrete Construction 8-0, Mattern CPA, LLC 8-0, Larry's Clippers 7-1, Ashland Homes 5-3, Five G Farm 5-3, Carquest 4-4, Digital Styles 2-6, Colony Homes 1-7, Linmas Pharmacy 0-8, Bare Bones Skull Cleaning 0-8.
High game -- Scott Wolfe 268, Stan Reed 268, Hunter Sliker 247.
High series -- Reed 718, Wolfe 680, Dean Weaver 673.