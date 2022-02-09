WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 64-28, Tonia's Creations 59.5-32.5, Billy's Garage 54-38, Heffernan Hauling 36-56, Country Grub 35.5-56.5, Tickle My Ribs 27-65.
High game men -- Rick Parson 236, Paul Buchanan 218, Gary Plappert 201.
High game women -- Wanda Osgood 155, Chris Mitchell 145, Idie Hartle 144.
High series men -- Parson 623, Buchanan 588, Plappert 549.
High series women -- Hartle 404, Osgood 389, Mitchell 384.
MERCHANTS DUCKPINS
Standings -- Dasher Trucking 13-7, Reinsel Funeral Home 12-12, Ultra Graph-X 12-12, Shawgo Real Estate LLC 10-10, Klapec Trucking Co. 9-15.
High game -- Shaun Wessell 177, Mike Eismont 175, Tyler Mild 166.
High series -- Eismont 417, Wessell 400, Tom McClelland 396.