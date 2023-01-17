THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS

Standings -- Community Ambulance 12-4, Hilltop Hardware 8-8, Village Auto 8-8, Shawgo Real Estate 7-9, Outcast 7-9, Gardinier-Warren 6-10.

Jan. 12 Results

High game -- Colt Hughes 269, Ben Barrett 265, Rick Schiffer 245.

High series -- Barrett 753, Schiffer 701, Hughes 687.

Jan. 5 Results

High game -- Scott Williams 279, Ben Barrett 257, Bill Martin 247.

High series -- Williams 793, Barrett 684, Doug Kirwin 630.

MERCHANTS DUCKPIN

Standings -- Reinsel Funeral Home 3-1, Ultra Graph-X 3-1, Dasher Trucking 1-3, Klapec Trucking Co. 1-3, Shawgo Real Estate, LLC 0-0.

High game -- JJ Eismont 166, Ed Wolfgong 161, Jerry Reszkowski 153.

High series -- Tyler Mild 431, Mike Eismont 408, Scott Kurschinske 400.

