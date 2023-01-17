THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS
Standings -- Community Ambulance 12-4, Hilltop Hardware 8-8, Village Auto 8-8, Shawgo Real Estate 7-9, Outcast 7-9, Gardinier-Warren 6-10.
Jan. 12 Results
High game -- Colt Hughes 269, Ben Barrett 265, Rick Schiffer 245.
High series -- Barrett 753, Schiffer 701, Hughes 687.
Jan. 5 Results
High game -- Scott Williams 279, Ben Barrett 257, Bill Martin 247.
High series -- Williams 793, Barrett 684, Doug Kirwin 630.
MERCHANTS DUCKPIN
Standings -- Reinsel Funeral Home 3-1, Ultra Graph-X 3-1, Dasher Trucking 1-3, Klapec Trucking Co. 1-3, Shawgo Real Estate, LLC 0-0.
High game -- JJ Eismont 166, Ed Wolfgong 161, Jerry Reszkowski 153.
High series -- Tyler Mild 431, Mike Eismont 408, Scott Kurschinske 400.