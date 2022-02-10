LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Golden Girls 24-16, Splits & Giggles 24-16, Golden Oldies 20-20, Bipolar Rollers 19-21, Loose As A Goose 18-22, Sweet 'N Sassy 15-25.
High game -- Cathy Runninger 193, Laura Laidlaw 174, Marilyn Williams 169.
High series -- Runninger 495, Laidlaw 481, Williams 452.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Mustard Seed 23-13, Uhl Tech 22-14, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course 18-18, Carl's Gems 16.5-19.5, Doc's Dames 14.5-21.5, Daffodils 14-22.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 180, Patty O'Polka 175, Darla Uhl 170.
High series -- Thomas 473, O'Polka 466, Cathy Krepp 441.