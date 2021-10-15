WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 22-10, Billy's Garage 21-11, Tonia's Creations 19-13, Country Grub 16-16, Heffernan Hauling 9-23, Tickle My Ribs 9-23.
High game men -- Brian Mook 201, Paul Buchanan 200, Rick Parson 200.
High game women -- Deb Mook 167, Kim Young 158, Wanda Osgood/Kim Heffernan 142.
High series men -- Gary Plappert 543, Parson 519, Mook 505.
High series women -- Mook 426, Young 414, Osgood 402.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- The Daffodils 24-8, Mustard Seed 18-14, Carl's Gems 17-15, Doc's Dames 16-16, Sleepy Hollow 11-21, Uhl Tech 10-22.
High game -- Cathy Krepp 185, Nuan Thomas 178, Marilyn Williams 174.
High series -- Thomas 508, Kathy Thompson 479, Williams 474.