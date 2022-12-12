agate Local Bowling Dec 12, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save K OF C MEN'S DUCKPINHigh game -- Ed Schossler 169, Doc Kulinski 165, Josh Watson 161. High series -- A.J. Deemer 394, Mike Eismont 385, Matt McGinty 381. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Ads Display Ads Gift Guide Bulletin More Special Editions Special Editions High School Basketball Christmas Coloring Book Hunting Creative Cookbook 2 Creative Cookbook 1 Halloween Party Planner Applefest 2022 Family Focus Most Viewed Articles Ted Cruz’s daughter addresses speculation after self-inflicted stab wounds: ‘I’m not suicidal’ 14-year-old girl found dead in Clarion Township Shop with a Hero is an annual first responders' tradition Emlenton woman accused of theft, forgery Woman accused of stealing guns, other items from father Missing teen has been found Police & Fire - Dec. 7 Clarion County DA: No foul play behind girl's death Police: Couple gave marijuana to children Police & Fire Calls - Dec. 6 Display Ads Gift Guide Bulletin