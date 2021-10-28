THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- The Daffodils 29-11, Doc's Dames 24-16, Mustard Seed 22-18, Carl's Gems 18-22, Uhl Tech 15-25, Sleepy Hollow 12-28.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 200, Cathy Blair 172, Nuan Thomas 168.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 548, Nuan Thomas 478, Cathy Blair 449.
LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Sweet 'N Sassy 26.5-13.5, Golden Girls 23.5-16.5, Bipolar Rollers 23-17, Golden Oldies 17.5-22.5, Loose as a Goose 15-25, Splits & Giggles 14.5-25.5.
High game -- Cathy Runninger 165, Ann Confer 161, Marilyn Williams 160.
High series -- Marilyn Williams 459, Cathy Runninger 448, Karen Hovis 420.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 28-12, Tonia's Creations 23-17, Billy's Garage 23-17, Country Grub 21-19, Tickle My Ribs 13-27, Heffernan's Hauling 12-28.
High game (men) -- Gary Plappert 257, Brian Mook 213, Rick Parson 202.
High game (women) -- Deb Mook 178, Wanda Osgood 153, Deb Tenney 146.
High series (men) -- Gary Plappert 692, Deacon Poindexter 510, Rick Parson 497.
High series (women) -- Deb Mook 465, Wanda Osgood 455, Deb Tenney 379.