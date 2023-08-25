WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Open Frames 4-0, Pioneer Pins 3-1, Billy's Garage 3-1, Country Grub 2-2, Tonia's Creation 2-2, Linda Lou's 1-3, Car Connection 1-3, Tickle My Ribs 0-4.
High game (men) -- Brian Mook 214, Bob Mook 208, Rick Parson 194.
High game (women) -- Wanda Osgood 195, Deb Tenney 157, Susie Buchanan 155.
High series (men) -- Brian Mook 572, Rick Parson 535, Gary Plappert 512.
High series (women) -- Wanda Osgood 445, Deb Tenney 429, Susie Buchanan 421.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daffodils 4-0, Carl's Gems 3-1, Uhl Tech 2-2, Sleepy Hollow 2-2, Doc's Dames 1-3.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 191, Darla Uhl 181, Janet Aaron 167.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 462, Cathy Blair 413, Deana Clulow 409.