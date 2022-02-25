TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Carquest 29-7, Ashland Homes 25-11, Mattern CPA, LLC 23-13, Linmas Pharmacy 20-16, Digital Styles 19-17, Lutz Concrete Construction 14.5-21.5, Seigworth Road Supply 14.5-21.5, Larry's Clippers 14-22, Colony Homes 13-23, Five G Farm 8-28.
High game -- Dan Ace 267, Hunter Sliker 258, Shane Buzard 238.
High series -- Sliker 752, Stan Reed 688, Ace/Andy Young 665.
LET'S A TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Golden Girls 31-17, Bipolar Rollers 26-22, Splits & Giggles 26-22, Loose As A Goose 23.5-14.5, Golden Oldies 21.5-26.5, Sweet 'N Sassy 16-32.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 194, Vicki Brooks 169, Cathy Runninger 168.
High series -- Williams 515, Runninger 445, Janet Aaron 424.
K OF C MEN'S DUCKPINS
High game -- Mike Eismont 186, Matt McGinty 169, Dave Hall 162.
High series -- Eismont 455, Dick Fornof 409, McGinty 392.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Mustard Seed 27-17, Uhl Tech 24-20, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course 22-22, Doc's Dames 21.5-22.5, Carl's Gems 19.5-24.5, Daffodils 18-26.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 208, Cathy Krepp 168, Kathy Thompson 157.
High series -- Thomas 531, Krepp 487, Thompson 433.