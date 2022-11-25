agate Local Bowling Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save K OF C DUCKPINHigh game -- Tom Hartle 154, Josh Watson 150, Ed Schossler 147. High series -- Tom Hartle 434, Dick Fornof 415, Josh Watson 394. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Ads Display Ads Shop Local (Page 2) Gift Guide The Rocky Grove Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary Bulletin More Special Editions Special Editions Hunting Creative Cookbook 2 Creative Cookbook 1 Halloween Party Planner Applefest 2022 Family Focus To Your Health Fall Wheels Most Viewed Articles Dilbert Venango County Court Reporter Heath's Market to again provide free Thanksgiving meals Police & Fire Calls - Nov. 23 5 mistakes you're making with Medicare open enrollment Police & Fire Calls - Nov. 21 Police & Fire Calls - Nov. 19 Knox heads all-region squad Light-Up Night in Franklin sets bright expectations for the season Polk State Center option? Residents could move to homes staffed by facility's current employees Display Ads Gift Guide The Rocky Grove Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary Shop Local (Page 1) Shop Local (Page 2) Bulletin