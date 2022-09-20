McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 8-0, Lockhart Raceway 6-2, Nathan's Team 6-2, Oil City Automotive 4-4, POW/MIA 4-4, Poly Pro Installations 3-5, D&S Laser Engraving 1-7, Ron Mellring Team 0-8.
High game men -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 279, Devin Stephens 248, James Stevenson 241.
High game women -- Jenn King 289, Jamie Glatt 172, Kristine Sires 171.
High series men -- Stewart Jr. 665, Stephens 658, Stevenson 646.
High series women -- King 772, Sires 486, Glatt 479.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Oddballs 12-2, Liberty Electronics 10-4, Franklin Service 9-5, Team 10 9-5, Richar-Trinch & Co. 8-6, Hartland Homes 7-7, Last Call 5-9, Team 4 4-10, Mike Rust 4-10, Run It Out 2-12.
High game men -- Jimmie Clelland 247, Bill Sires 236, Adam Neely 234.
High game women -- Brittany Irwin 220, Kristine Sires 212, Andrea Ziegler 210.
High series men -- Clelland 640, JD King 623, Matt Clelland 613.
High series women -- Irwin 626, Sires 568, Ziegler 564.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Village Auto 9-5, Seneca Lanes 9-5, Safe Lite 9-5, Victorian City 8-6, World of Wheels 8-6, Oil City Bowl 7-7, Franklin Concrete 7-0, Schiffer Custom 4-10, AY Mechanical 2-12.
High game -- Mike Cook 259, Nyk Beer 254, Dean Felmlee 249.
High series -- Beer 705, Cook 681, Jeff Engles 651.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Doves 9-3, Ravens 8-4, Robins 8-4, Cardinals 7-5, Mocking Birds 7-5, Orioles 5-7, Wrens 2-10.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 180, Michelle Semprevivo 176, Cora Bodien 174.
High series -- Bodien 510, Pat O'Polka 458, Thomas 458.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Franklin Concrete 8-0, Shaffer Brothers 7-1, Sandbaggers 7-1, Venango Machine 5-3, Disruption 3-5, Richard Logging and Hauling 1-7, Oil City Automotive 1-7, B&M Floors 0-8.
High game -- Erin Whitman 254, Jeff Engles 247, Bill Hricsina 236.
High series -- Whitman 702, Jeffery Harbaugh 688, Steve Richards 652.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Tankers 5-3, KP 4-4, Greeters 4-4, Servers 4-4, Grill 4-4, Managers 3-5.
High game -- Rick Whitling 183, Richard Orr 179, Brian Mason 175.
High series -- Mason 505, Whitling 496, Dale White 456.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Pin Pals 16-5, The Misfits 16-5, Alley Oops 12-9, All Nines 12-9, BiPolar Rollers 12-9, Sassy Strikers 7-14, The Bowling Stories 5-16, Girls Gone Wine 4-17.
High game -- Laura Laidlaw 183, Tristin Smith 178, Amber Gahr 173.
High series -- Laidlaw 466, Smith 450, Marilyn Williams 445.