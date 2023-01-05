LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Mocking Birds 7-1, Wrens 6.5-1.5, Robins 5-3, Ravens 5-3, Doves 3.5-4.5, Orioles 3-5, Cardinals 2-6.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 187, Cora Bodien 185, Sally Kulinski 171.
High series -- Bodien 499, Thomas 491, Toni Hawke 444.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 41-27, Venango Machine 38-30, Sandbaggers 37-31, BM Floors 35-33, Richard Logging 34-34, Franklin Concrete 32-36, Disruption 30-38, Shaffer Brothers 24-44.
High game -- Rick Schiffer 266, Matt Sutley 258, Camron Stevenson 256.
High series -- Sutley 717, Justin Irwin 716, Mike Cook 704.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Greeters 7-1, KP 6-2, Grill 4-4, Managers 3-5, Tankers 2-6, Servers 2-6.
High game -- Rick Whitling 190, Robert Stoops 175, Dylan Sharp 169.
High series -- Whitling 454, Sharp 430, Brian Mason 430.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Victorian City 73-39, Seneca Lanes 72-40, World of Wheels 64-48, Village Auto 63-49, Schiffer Custom 58-54, Safe Lite 55-57, Oil City Bowl Movements 55-57, AY Mechanical 54-58, Franklin Concrete 39-66.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 269, Jeff Engles 257, Erin Whitman 247.
High series -- Josh Stover 695, Engles 679, Dewey Stewart Jr. 659.
GUYS & DOLLS
Standings -- Minich's 7-1, Lockhart Raceway 6-2, Ultra Graph-X 5-3, Log Cabin 4-4, Hanna Screen Printing 3-5, Franklin Insurance 3-5, All Out Automotive 3-5, Engles Motorsports 1-7.
High game men -- Mike Cook 269, Brian Felmlee 255, Dewey Stewart 248.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 246, Brittany Irwin 184, Liz Deemer 183.
High series men -- Cook 719, Rob Ziegler 697, Stewart 688.
High series women -- Stewart 706, Irwin 508, Linda Erwin 458.
SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- Sprite 4-0, Dr. Pepper 3-1, Choppers 3-1, In The Bank 1-3, Coke 1-3.
High game men -- Joe Flinchbaugh 209, Sean Neely 204, Bubba Lary 187.
High game women -- Carrie Sterner 215, Emmy Flinchbaugh 174, Brenda Lary 166.
High series men -- Flinchbaugh 573, Neely 545, Lary 498.
High series women -- Sterner 521, Lary 421, Flinchbaugh 415.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 12-2, All Nines 12-2, Alley Oops 7-7, Sassy Strikers 7-7, The Bowling Stones 7-7, Girls Gone Wine 7-7, Pin Pals 2-12, Bipolar Rollers 2-12.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 214, Kristine Sires 192, Jen Marsteller 186.
High series -- Thomas 580, Sires 538, Marilyn Williams 494.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daisies 9-3, Daffodils 8-4, Doc's Dames 7-5, Sleepy Hollow 6-6, Uhl Tech 4-8, Carl's Gems 2-10.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 180, Patty O'Polka 179, Janet Aaron 174.
High series -- Thompson 492, Aaron 447, Deana Clulow 438.
K OF C MEN'S DUCKPIN
High game -- AJ Deemer 170-159, Matt McGinty 158.
High series -- Deemer 479, Jay Fornof 402, McGinty 386.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 61.5-14.5, Billy's Garage 49-27, Country Grub 43.5-32.5, Tickle My Ribs 41.5-34.5, Tonia's Creation 38.5-37.5, Open Frames 36-40, Heffernan Haulin 28-48.
High game men -- Brian Mook 234, Deacon Poindexter 234, Rick Parson 201.
High game women -- Deb Tenney 161, Luann Turner 153, Kim Young/Chris Mitchell 147.
High series men -- Mook 627, Poindexter 608, Parson 507.
High series women -- Tenney 453, Turner 422, Susie Buchanan/Mitchell 414.