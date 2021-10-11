AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 15-5, 3 Hens & 1 Rooster 14-6, 4 Kings 12.5-7.5, K-Zam 12-8, Woodsplitters 12-8, Alley Cats 12-8, Joe's Bar 11-9, Spare Timers 10.5-9.5, 3 Guys 1 Gal 10-10, Our Gang 10-10, Shooting Stars 9-11, Just Us 4 9-11, Aces & Deuces 7-13, Ralph Raiders 7-13, 2 Guys 2 Gals 6-14.
High game men -- Sam Luchs 236, Denny Smith 222, David Weible 213.
High game women -- Marilyn Williams 190, Nancy Hawkins 170, Kathy Shanafelt 167.
High series men -- Luchs 592, Weible 573, Smith 561.
High series women -- Williams 478, Hawkins 475, Doris Schwab 469.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Schiffer Custom 25-10, Safe Lite 22-13, World of Wheels 21-14, Oil City Bowl Movements 18-17, Seneca Lanes 10-25, Victorian City 9-26.
High game -- Juice Irwin 279, Dewey Stewart Jr. 258, Josh Stover 238.
High series -- Irwin 732, Stewart Jr. 664, Nyk Beer 649.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Liberty Electronics 30-5, Run It Out 24-11, Franklin Service 19-16, Oddballs 19-16, Last Call 18-17, Hartland Homes 18-17, Team 7 17-18, Neely Farm & Excavating 15-20, Mike Rust 13-22.
High game men -- Matt Clelland 247, Cody Dunmire 244, Adam Neely 241.
High game women -- Jenn King 211, Brittany Irwin 204, Bean Glatt 198.
High series men -- Clelland 657, Neely 634, Todd McGill 593.
High series women -- King 607, Irwin 581, Melissa Stewart 540.
LETS TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Sweet N Sassy 19-9, Bi-Polar Rollers 16-12, Golden Girls 14.5-13.5, Splits & Giggles 12-16, Golden Oldies 11.5-16.5, Loose As A Goose 11-17.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 211, Samantha Prevost 191, Karen Hovis 163.
High series -- Williams 521, Prevost 509, Cathy Runninger 450.