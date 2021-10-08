AARP
Standings -- K-Zam 11-5, Pinpushers 11-5, Alley Cats 11-5, 3 Guys 1 Gal 10-6, 3 Hens & 1 Rooster 10-6, 4 Kings 9.5-6.5, Woodsplitters 9-7, Just Us 4 8-8, Shooting Stars 8-8, Joe's Bar 8-8, Spare Timers 7.5-8.5, Our Gang 6-10, Ralph Raiders 6-10, 2 Guys 2 Gals 6-10, Aces & Deuces 4-12.
High game men -- Ed Howard 234, Scott Bickel 226, Pete Alfeo 226.
High game women -- Nuan Thomas 204, Diane McFall 190, Kathy Shanafelt 178.
High series men -- John Slater 553, Ken Myers 552, David Weible 527.
High series women -- Thomas 560, McFall 535, Nancy Hawkins 476.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Gravatt Painting 12-4, Oil City Automotive 10-6, D&S Laser Engraving 9-7, Poly Pro 8-8, Nathans Team 8-8, New Hegedus Aluminum 7-9, Team 9 7-9, Team 8 5-11, POW MIA 5-11, King Construction 5-11.
High game men -- Camron Stevenson 266, Brayden Mellring 254, Joe Reed 241.
High game women -- Kristine Sires 203, Becky Pastorius 189, Adriane Beer 182.
High series men -- Stevenson 743, Billy Hricsina II 618, Reed 611.
High series women -- Sires 569, Pastorius 487, Dixie Johnson 480.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Liberty Electronics 23-5, Oddballs 19-9, Run It Out 19-9, Hartland Homes 16-12, Neely Farm & Excavating 15-13, Mike Rust 13-15, Franklin Service 12-16, Last Call 11-17, Team 7 10-18.
High game men -- Adam Neely 266, JD King 249, Todd McGill 243.
High game women -- Brittany Irwin 244, Tristin Smith 234, Bean Glatt 224.
High series men -- Neely 718, King 693, McGill 656.
High series women -- Irwin 583, Glatt 564, Jenn King 534.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Safe Lite 20-8, Schiffer Custom 18-10, World of Wheels 16-12, Oil City Bowl Movements 13-15, Victorian City 9-19, Seneca Lanes 8-20.
High game -- Josh Stover 257, Mike Cook 256, Juice Irwin 254.
High series -- Irwin 677, Mike Cook 662, Jeff Engles 641.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Managers 16-4, Tankers 12-8, Servers 12-8, Greeters 9-11, KP 6-14, Grill 5-15.
High game -- Brian Mason 186, Richard Orr 181, Dale White 179.
High series -- Mason 511, Orr 492, White 461.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Chickadees 21-7, Finch 21-7, Blue Jays 16-12, Peacocks 15-13, Old Crows 15-13, Wrens 10-18, Doves 9-19.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 199, Cora Bodien 185, Nancy Hawkins 184.
High series -- Thomas 528, Nancy Stoyer 457, Bodien 456.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 29-6, Pin Pals 18-17, Girls Gone Wine 18-17, Dolls with Balls 18-17, The Misfits 17-18, Bipolar Rollers 5-30.
High game -- Kristine Sires 225, Lisa Kuhns 186, Carolyn Kiesel 182.
High series -- Sires 558, Marilyn Williams 488, Doris Schwab 470.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 19-5, Franklin Concrete 17-7, Sandbaggers 15-9, Venango Machine 11-13, Disruption 11-13, Schoch Construction 10-14, Oil City Automotive 9-15.
High game -- Mike Cook 276, Dewey Stewart Jr. 258, Jeff Engles 248.
High series -- Stewart Jr. 685, Cook 669, Billy Hricsina Jr. 660.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- The Daffodils 21-7, Carl's Gems 16-12, Mustard Seed 15-13, Doc's Dames 12-16, Uhl Tech 10-18, Sleepy Hollow 10-18.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 184, Darl Uhl 160, Kathy Thompson 155.
High series -- Thomas 503, Thopson 450, Cathy Blair 418.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 21-7, Billy's Garage 20-8, Tonia's Creations 16-12, Country Grub 13-16, Tickle My Ribs 8-20, Heffernan Hauling 6-22.
High game men -- Paul Buchanan 226, Gary Plappert 222, Brian Mook 220.
High game women -- Wanda Osgood 166, Deb Mook 157, Kim Heffernan 154.
High series men -- Bob Mook 574, Plappert 516, Brian Mook 509.
High series women -- Mook 488, Heffernan 443, Osgood 441.