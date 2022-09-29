TUESDAY NITE MEN'S
Standings -- Ashland Homes 16-4, Digital Styles 15-5, CarQuest 13-7, Linmas Pharmacy 11-9, Mattern CPA, LLC 11-9, Larry's Clippers 9-11, Five G Farm 9-11, Colony Homes 7-13, Lutz Concrete Construction 4-16, Bare Bones Skull Cleaning 3-1.
High games -- Hunter Sliker 258, Bob Elliott 249, Stan Reed 248.
High series -- Clint Mattern 693, Dan Ace 650, Rob Krauss 634.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daffodils 18-6, Doc's Dames 17-7, Sleepy Hollow 13-11, Carl's Gems 13-11, Uhl Tech 10-14.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 194, Darla Uhl 164, Patty O'Polka 163.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 511, Darla Uhl 436, Cathy Blair 430.