AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 12-0, Joe's Bar 11-1, Our Gang 9-3, 3 Guys, 1 Gal 7-5, K Zam 7-5, Just Us Four 7-5, How We Roll 7-5, Aces & Deuces 6-6, Lucky Strikers 6-6, Ralph Raiders 5-7, Alley Cats 5-7, Spare Timers 4-8, 2 Guys, 2 Gals 4-8, Woodsplitters 2-10, 2-10, 4 Kings 2-10.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 247, John Heard 245, Scott Bickel 236.
High game women -- Diane McFall 203, Kathy Shanafelt 193, Marilyn Williams 189.
High series men -- Beichner 716, Sam Luchs 619, Heard 600.
High series women -- McFall 542, Shanafelt 538, Nuan Thomas 501.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Nathan's Team 7.5-4.5, D&S Laser Engraving 7.5-4.5, Oil City Automotive 7-5, Poly Pro Install 7-5, POW/MIA 6-6, Lockhart Raceway 5.5-6.5, Ron Mellring Team 5-7, King Construction 2.5-9.5
High game men -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 258, Drew Young 253, Devin Stephens 246.
High game women -- Brittany Irwin 211, Jenn King/Amy Johnston 189.
High series men -- Stewart Jr. 723, Stephens 659, Justin Irwin 655.
High series women -- Irwin 571, King 509, Johnston/Sally Stover 487.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Victorian City 90-43, Seneca Lanes 84-49, Village Auto 75-58, Schiffer Custom 70-63, World of Wheels 68-65, Oil City Bowl 66-67, AY Mechanical 64-69, Safe Lite 62-71, Franklin Concrete 51-75.
High game -- Justin Irwin 277, Rob Zieglerr 270, Brian Kratzer 268.
High series -- Irwin 692, Dewey Stewart Jr. 672, Kratzer 671.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 26-9, Girls Gone Wine 26-9, The Bowling Stones 24-11, Pin Pals 16-19, All Nines 16-19, Alley Oops 14-21, Sassy Strikers 14-21, Bipolar Rollers 4-31.
High game -- Kristine Sires 204, Nuan Thomas 196, Marilyn Williams 190.
High series -- Sires 568, Thomas 516, Amber Gahr 486.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Greeters 14.5-5.5, KP 13.5-6.5, Servers 11-9, Tankers 8-12, Managers 7-13, Grill 6-14.
High game -- Rick Whitling 231, Brian Mason 176, Gary Orner 174.
High series -- Whitling 577, Mason 492, Richard Orr 462.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 51-29, Sandbaggers 44-36, BM Floors 41-39, Venango Machine 41-39, Richard Logging 38-42, Disruption 37-43, Franklin Concrete 35-45, Shaffer Brothers 32-48.
High game -- Mike Cook 279, Glenn McCool Jr. 278, Rick Schiffer 265.
High series -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 726, McCool Jr. 674, Patrick Meals 658.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Wrens 14.5-5.5, Mocking Birds 13-7, Cardinals 11-9, Orioles 11-9, Doves 10.5-9.5, Robins 10-10, Ravens 9-11.
High game -- Nancy Laskovich 185, Pat O'Polka 183, Nancy Eyler 175.
High series -- Laskovich 495, Linda Erwin 477, O'Polka 468.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Mattern CPA, LLC 15-5, Ashland Homes 13-7, Carquest 13-7, Lutz Concrete Construction 12-8, Five G Farm 11-9, Larry's Clippers 11-9, Bare Bones Skull Cleaning 8-12, Digital Styles 7-13, Linmas Pharmacy 5-15, Colony Homes 5-15.
High game -- Dan Ace 268, Rob Krauss 258, Hunter Sliker 247.
High series -- Ace 705, Sliker 665, Krauss 639.