Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Windy...periods of rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...periods of rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.