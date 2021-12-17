LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Bi-Polar Rollers 6-2, Golden Girls 5-3, Loose As A Goose 5-3, Splits & Giggles 5-3, Golden Oldies 2-6, Sweet 'N Sassy 1-7.
High game -- Anna Confer 188, Cathy Blair 184, Marilyn Williams 174.
High series -- Williams 496, Cathy Runninger 464, Confer/Blair 453.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Mustard Seed 3.5-0.5, Uhl Tech 3-1, the Daffodils 2-2, Carl's Gems 2-2, Doc's Dames 1-3, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course 0.5-3.5.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 191, Kathy Thompson 186, Cathy Blair 157.
High series -- Thomas 549, Thompson 509, Blair 429.
K OF C MEN'S DUCKPIN
High game -- Mike Eismont 192-153, AJ Deemer 147.
High series -- Eismont 485, Jeremy Watson 389, Matt McGinty 353.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 38-18, Nathan's Team 36-20, Gravatt Painting 35-21, D&S Laser Engraving 32-24, King Construction 32-24, Poly Pro 28-28, Team 9 24-32, POW MIA 19-37, New Hegedus Aluminum 18-38, World of Wheels 14-42.
High game men -- Devin Stephens 279, Joe Reed 250, Dewey Stewart Jr. 248.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 222, Kristine Sires 219, Jenn King 201.
High series men -- Stephens 751, Jeremy Sisco 656, Stewart Jr. 650.
High series women -- Stewart 632, Sires 574, King 524.
AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 38-14, 3 Guys 1 Gal 33.5-18.5, Woodsplitters 33-19, K Zam 31.5-20.5, Spare Timers 31.5-20.5, Just Us 4 30-22, Classy Chicks 27.5-24.5, Alley Cats 26-26, Aces & Deuces 24-28, 2 Guys 2 Gals 22-30, Our Gang 20.5-31.5, Joe's Bar 20-32, Shooting Stars 20-32, Ralph Raiders 15-37.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 257, Sam Luchs 236, John Heard 235.
High game women -- Nuan Thomas 182, Marge Wolbert 180, Nancy Hawkins 172.
High series men -- Beichner 670, Luchs 652, Heard 619.
High series women -- Thomas 470, Marilyn Williams 463, Doris Schwab 452.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Dolls with Balls 70-35, Gutter Girls 66.5-38.5, The Misfits 52-53, Girls Gone Wine 52-53, Pin Pals 49-56, Bipolar Rollers 25.5-79.5.
High game -- Kristine Sires 212, Carolyn Kiesel 180, Linda Erwin/Laura Laidlaw 154.
High series -- Sires 506, Carolyn Kiesel 495, Michelle Semprevivo 449.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 44-20, Franklin Concrete 40-24, Oil City Automotive 37-27, Disruption 34-30, Venango Machine 31-33, Schoch Construction 29-35, Sandbaggers 28-36.
High game -- Camron Stevenson 258, James Stevenson 254, Mike Erwin/Mike Cook 248.
High series -- Cook 717, Erwin 675, Jeffrey Harbaugh/Glenn McCool 652.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Tankers 4-0, Managers 4-0, Servers 4-0, KP 0-4, Greeters 0-4, Grill 0-4.
High game -- Richard Orr 268, Brian Mason 212, Rick Whitling 206.
High series -- Orr 661, Mason 631, Whitling 558.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Doves 4-0, Peacocks 3-1, Wrens 3-1, Finch 3-1, Chickadees 1-3, Old Crows 1-3, Blue Jays 1-3.
High game -- Kelly Miller 168, Mary Dick 166, Linda Erwin/Sally Kulinski 159.
High series -- Erwin 472, Michelle Semprevivo 446, Pat O'Polka 445.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 46-18, Tonia's Creation 43-21, Billy's Garage 30-34, Country Grub 28.5-35.5, Heffernan Hauling 23.5-40.5, Tickle My Ribs 21-43.
High game (men) -- Jack Middleton 213, Gary Plappert 212, Bob Mook 202.
High game (women) -- Deb Tenney 177, Wanda Osgood 168, Susie Buchanan 147.
High series (men) -- Plappert 546, Rick Parson 522, Middleton 517.
High series (women) -- Osgood 429, Tenney 416, Buchanan 370.