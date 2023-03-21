AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 32-12, 3 Guys, 1 Gal 29-15, Joe's Bar 27-17, Aces & Deuces 26-18, Just Us Four 26-18, How We Roll 25-19, Woodsplitters 24-20, K Zam 24-20, Ralph Raiders 22-22, Our Gang 20-24, 4 Kings 19-25, Spare Timers 19-25, 2 Guys, 2 Gals 19-25, Lucky Strikers 17-27, Alley Cats 16-28.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 268, Sam Luchs 247, David Weible 233.
High game women -- Linda Quigley 211, Nuan Thomas 186, Karen Knepshield 178.
High series men -- Beichner 764, Luchs 673, Weible 581.
High series women -- Thomas 546, Diane McFall 462, Marilyn Williams 450.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Village Auto 116-73, Victorian City 115-74, Seneca Lanes 112-77, World of Wheels 110-79, Schiffer Custom 99-90, Safe Lite 96-93, Oil City Bowl 91-98, AY Mechanical 90-99, Franklin Concrete 73-109.
High game -- Andy Young 258, Josh Stover/Dewey Stewart Jr./Rick Schiffer 257.
High series -- Schiffer 730, Stewart Jr. 714, Young 688.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Richar Trinch 62-22, Hartland Homes 61-23, Last Call 51-33, Run It Out 43-41, Franklin Service 40-44, Team 4 38-46, Oddballs 35-49, Liberty Electronics 31-53, D&S Lazzer Printing 28-56, Mike Rust 24-60.
High game men -- James Stevenson 257, Bert McClellan 255, Todd McGill 252.
High game women -- Brittany Irwin 258, Kristine Sires 205, Alexis Ziegler/Carley Kiesel 203.
High series men -- Stevenson 728, Tim Mellring 654, McGill 608.
High series women -- Irwin 654, Sires 562, Ziegler 520.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Tankers 32-20, KP 31.5-20.5, Greeters 29.5-22.5, Servers 22-30, Managers 21-31, Grill 20-32.
High game -- Richard Orr 217, Rick Whitling 216, Dale White 196.
High series -- Whitling 584, White 557, Orr 516.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 73-39, Sandbaggers 65-47, BM Floors 57-55, Richard Logging 53-59, Venango Machine 52-60, Shaffer Brothers 51-61, Disruption 49-63, Franklin Concrete 47-65.
High game -- Devin Dunkle/Jeffery Harbaugh 267, Chris Greenawalt 255.
High series -- Glenn McCool Jr. 687, Matt Sutley 677, Steve Richards 664.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 31-13, D&S Laser Engraving 24.5-19.5, Poly Pro Install 23-21, POW/MIA 22-22, King Construction 21.5-22.5, Nathan's Team 17.5-26.5, Ron Mellring Team 17-27, Lockhart Raceway 15.5-28.5.
High game men -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 259, Camron Stevenson 255, James Stevenson 246.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 235, Amy Johnston 192, Sally Stover 181.
High series men -- C. Stevenson 720, Stewart Jr. 692, Jordan Huffman 656.
High series women -- Stewart 635, Johnston 513, Kristine Sires 507.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 61-30, Girls Gone Wine 54-37, The Bowling Stones 53-38, Alley Oops 51-40, All Nines 47-44, Pin Pals 39-52, Bipolar Rollers 31-60, Sassy Strikers 28-63.
High game -- Carolyn Kiesel 238, Kristine Sires 236, Amber Gahr 197.
High series -- Sires 619, Kiesel 541, Gahr 518.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Wrens 32.5-15.5, Mocking Birds 31.5-16.5, Cardinals 28-20, Doves 27-21, Robins 25.5-22.5, Ravens 24-24, Orioles 20.5-27.5
High game -- Nuan Thomas 203, Michelle Semprevivo 189, Pat O'Polka 186.
High series -- Thomas 487, Toni Hawke 477, Semprevivo 476.
MERCHANTS DUCKPINS
Standings -- Reinsel Funeral Home 20-12, Klapec Trucking Co. 19-13, Dasher Trucking 18-14, Ultra Graph-X 14-18, Shawgo Real Estate 9-23.
High game -- Mike Eismont 185, JJ Eismont 185, Jeff Eismont 168.
High series -- JJ Eismont 483, Jeff Eismont 465, Mike Eismont 441.