BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Shaffer Brothers 16-8, Franklin Concrete 15-9, Sandbaggers 15-9, Richard Logging and Hauling 11-13, Oil City Automotive 11-13, Venango Machine 10-14, BM Floors 9-15, Disruption 9-15.
High game -- James Stevenson 278, Bill Hricsina 267, Matt Sutley 266.
High series -- Stevenson 721, Sutley 703, Erin Whitman 688.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Tankers 17-7, Greeters 16-8, Servers 13-11, Managers 10-14, Grill 10-14, KP 6-18.
High game -- Justin Miller 171, Brian Mason 153, Robert Stoops/Eddie O'Neil 142.
High series -- Miller 410, Mason 408, Forest Parker 381.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Robins 19-9, Cardinals 18-10, Wrens 15-13, Mocking Birds 15-13, Doves 15-13, Ravens 14-14, Orioles 14-14.
High game -- Nancy Stoyer 185, Nancy Hawkins 180, Cora Bodien 162.
High series -- Stoyer 477, Nuan Thomas 461, Bodien 445.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Richar, Trinch & Co. 27-15, D&S Laser Printing 27-15, Hartland Homes 26-16, Oddballs 26-16, Franklin Service 25-17, Liberty Electronics 20-22, Mike Rust 20-22, Run It Out 16-26, Last Call 14-28, Team 4 9-33.
High game men -- Tim Mellring 265, Bert McClellan 241, Adam Neely 236.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 245, Kelsie Heath 225, Brittany Irwin 210.
High series men -- McClellan 661, Glenn McCool Jr. 647, Neely 646.
High series women -- Stewart 680, Irwin 565, Kristine Sires 554.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Safe Lite 28-14, Seneca Lanes 27-15, Victorian City 224-18, World of Wheels 24-18, AY Mechanical 21-21, Schiffer Custom 19-23, Oil City Bowl 19-23, Village Auto 17-25, Franklin Concrete 12-23.
High game -- Brian Huffman/Travis Shull 278, Josh Stover 267.
High series -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 701, Travis Schiffer 694, Drew Young 679.
AARP
Standings -- 3 Guys, 1 Gal 21-3, Woodsplitters 20.5-3.5, Spare Timers 15-9, Ralph Raiders 15-9, Just Us Four 14-10, 4 Kings 13-11, Joe's Bar 12-12, Aces & Deuces 12-12, 2 Guys, 2 Gals 12-12, Lucky Strikers 11.5-12.5, K Zam 10-14, How We Roll 10-14, Pinpushers 9-15, Alley Cats 8-16, Our Gang 6-18.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 258, Jim Gotwalt 210, Dan Davis 202.
High game women -- Kathy Shanafelt 185, Marilyn Williams 179, Nancy Hawkins 170.
High series men -- Beichner 704, Gotwalt 579, Sam Luchs 561.
High series women -- Williams 487, Hawkins 486, Penny Bickel/Shanafelt 469.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 31-18, Alley Oops 30-19, Pin Pals 27-22, Bipolar Rollers 24-25, The Bowling Stones 24-25, Sassy Strikers 22-27, All Nines 20-29, Girls Gone Wine 18-31.
High game -- Kristine Sires 204, Nuan Thomas 178, Amber Gahr 177.
High series -- Sires 572, Thomas 502, Marilyn Williams 483.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Nathan's Team 19-5, King Construction 15-9, Lockhart Raceway 12-12, Oil City Automotive 11-13, Poly Pro Install 10-14, D&S Laser Engraving 10-14, POW/MIA 10-14, Ron Mellring Team 9-15.
High game men -- Devin Stephens 267, James Stevenson 266, Dewey Stewart Jr. 258.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 212, Adriane Beer 200, Jenn King 194.
High series men -- Stephens 707, Stevenson 692, Stewart Jr. 676.
High series women -- Stewart 633, King 541, Sally Stover 478.
MERCHANTS DUCKPINS
Standings -- Dasher Trucking 7-5, Reinsel Funeral Home 5-3, Klapec Trucking Co. 5-7, Ultra Graph-X 4-4, Shawgo Real Estate LLC 3-5.
High game -- Denny Wessell 215-165, JJ Eismont 182, Jeff Eismont 155.
High series -- Wessell 519, Scott Kurschinske 440, JJ Eismont 424.
THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS
Standings -- Gardinier-Warren 15-5, Shawgo Real Estate 11-9, Outcast 9-11, Community Ambulance 9-11, Gregory General Contracting 8-12, Hilltop Hardware 8-12.
Oct. 6 scores
High game -- Scott Williams 266, Ben Barrett 248, Mark Williams 247.
High series -- S. Williams 738, M. Williams 686, Barrett 629.
Sept. 29 scores
High game -- Mark Williams 257, Justin Heffernan 247, Bryan Smith/Scott Williams 241.
High series -- M. Williams 723, Heffernan 676, S. Williams 664.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 27-5, Billy's Garage 20-12, Tickle My Ribs 18.5-13.5, Open Frames 17-15, Country Grub 15.5-16.5, Tonia's Creation 15-17, Heffernan Haulin 11-21.
High game men -- Paul Buchanan 192, Deacon Poindexter 190, Rick Parson 189.
High game women -- Deb Tenney 171, Tonia Payne 154, Kim Heffernan 145.
High series men -- Parson 531, Brian Mook 528, Buchanan 503.
High series women -- Tenney 444, Heffernan 383, Payne 381.