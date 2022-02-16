GUYS & DOLLS
Standings -- Ultra Graph-X 18-2, Minichs 13.5-6.5, Log Cabin 13-7, Engles Motorsports 9-11, Lockhart Raceway 7-13, World of Wheels 7-13, Cruz RS 4.5-15.5.
High game men -- Rob Ziegler 279, Josh Stover 256, Mike Erwin 243.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 235, Brittany Irwin 203, Caryn Erwin 178.
High series men -- Ziegler 710, Erwin 668, Stover 649.
High series women -- Stewart 622, Irwin 579, Shelly Semprevivo 499.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Chickadees 22-10, Doves 20-12, Wrens 20-12, Peacocks 19-13, Old Crows 18-14, Blue Jays 17-15, Finch 12-20.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 180, Kim Bassani 172, Pat O'Polka 167.
High series -- Thomas 499, O'Polka 442, Nancy Stoyer 439.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 62-34, Disruption 59-37, Franklin Concrete 58-38, Oil City Automotive 51-45, Schoch Construction 49.5-46.5, Sandbaggers 47-49, Venango Machine 42.5-53.5.
High game -- Jeff Engles 279, Heffery Harbaugh 269, Glenn McCool Jr. 254.
High series -- Engles 792, Harbaugh 723, McCool Jr. 689.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Managers 21.5-10.5, Grill 20-12, Servers 18-14, KP 16-16, Greeters 13-19, Tankers 7.5-24.5.
High game -- Dale White 208, Don Wheeler 190, Rick Whitling 186.
High series -- White 547, Wheeler 488, Brian Mason 473.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- World of Wheels 10-4, Schiffer Custom 10-4, Oil City Bowl Movements 10-4, Safe Lite 9-5, Seneca Lanes 7-7, Victorian City 4-10, Village Auto 2-12.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 279, Justin Irwin 277, Brian Kratzer 257.
High series -- Ziegler 751, Irwin 744, Josh Stover 704.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Mike Rust 33-16, Oddballs 30-19, Neely Farm & Excavating 27-22, Hartland Homes 26-23, Franklin Service 25-24, Run It Out 24-25, Last Call 23-26, Liberty Electronics 23-26, Team 7 20-29.
High game men -- Bill Hart Sr./Bill Hart Jr. 247.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 279, Jenn King 248, Brittany Irwin 213.
High series men -- Hart Jr. 677, McCool Jr. 635, JD King 605.
High series women -- Stewart 661, King 616, Irwin 588.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 34-8, Girls Gone Wine 24-18, Pin Pals 22-20, Bipolar Rollers 18-24, The Misfits 14-28, Dolls with Balls 14-28.
High game -- Laura Laidlaw/Lisa Kuhns 191, Tina Whitman/Kristine Sires/Marilyn Williams 182.
High series -- Laidlaw 535, Williams 534, Sires 504.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 19-5, Poly Pro 16-8, Oil City Automotive 12.5-11.5, D&S Laser Engraving 12.5-11.5, Gravatt Painting 12-12, Nathans Team 11-13, POW MIA 11-13, New Hegedus Aluminum 10-14, World of Wheels 9-15, Team 9 6-18.
High game men -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 247, Devin Stephens 244, Brayden Mellring 238.
High game women -- Jamie Glatt 204, Carley Kiesel 200, Jenn King 198.
High series men -- King 675, Stephens 673, Stewart Jr. 669.
High series women -- Glatt 569, King 547, kiesel 483.
AARP
Standings -- Ralph Raiders 17-3, 3 Guys 1 Gal 16-4, K-Zam 16-4, Aces & Deuces 12-8, Alley Cats 12-8, Spare Timers 10-10, Shooting Stars 10-10, Our Gang 10-10, Joe's Bar 8-12, 2 Guys 2 Gals 8-12, 4 Kings 7-13, Woodsplitters 7-13, Pinpushers 4-16, Classy Chicks 3-17.
High game men -- John Heard 257, Sam Luchs 235, David Weible/Glenn Beichner 233.
High game women -- Nuan Thomas 190, Nancy Hawkins 183, Marge Wolbert 178.
High series men -- Heard 671, Beichner 643, Jim Gotwalt 589.
High series women -- Thomas 552, Marilyn Williams 494, Kathy Shanafelt 448.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Ashland Homes 25-7, Carquest 25-7, Mattern CPA, LLC 21-11, Digital Styles 17-15, Linmas Pharmacy 16-16, Seigworth Road Supply 14.5-17.5, Lutz Concrete Construction 12.5-19.5, Larry's Clippers 12-20, Colony Homes 9-23, Five G Farm 8-24.
High game -- Hunter Sliker 297, Dean Weaver 257, Fred Strauser 244.
High series -- Sliker 780, Weaver 721, Devin Dunkle 639.