LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Robins 38-18, Orioles 35-21, Mocking Birds 32-24, Cardinals 31-25, Doves 31-25, Ravens 28-28, Wrens 25-31.
High game -- Sally Kulinski 193, Fluffie Eyler 188, Nuan Thomas 176.
High series -- Thomas 482, Eyler 477, Cora Bodien 469.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 33-23, Sandbaggers 33-23, Venango Machine 31-25, Richard Logging 28-28, BM Floors 27-29, Franklin Concrete 26-30, Disruption 24-32, Shaffer Brothers 22-34.
High game -- Jeffery Harbaugh 274, Matt Sutley 256, Bill Sires 254.
High series -- Harbaugh 727, Sutley 698, Dewey Stewart Jr. 681.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Tankers 32.5-23.5, Greeters 31-25, Grill 31-25, Servers 27.5-28.5, Managers 26-30, KP 20-36.
High game -- Brian Mason 187, Gary Orner 175, Rick Whitling 170.
High series -- Mason 510, Whitling 442, Terry Coles 423.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Richar, Trinch & Co. 67-24, Hartland Homes 58-33, D&S Lazzer Printing 49-42, Franklin Service 47-44, Run It Out 47-44, Liberty Electronics 43-48, Oddballs 42-49, Last Call 38-53, Mike Rust 31-60, Team 4 29-62.
High game men -- Camron Stevenson 255, Matt Clelland 247, Glenn McCool Jr. 234.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 244, Brittany Irwin 212, Bean Glatt 206.
High series men -- Clelland 651, Stevenson 616, Bruce McClellan 612.
High series women -- Irwin 626, Stewart 582, Marilyn Williams 554.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Victorian City 59-32, Seneca Lanes 57-34, World of Wheels 55-36, Safe Lite 53-36, Oil City Bowl 47-44, Schiffer Custom 44-47, Village Auto 44-47, AY Mechanical 43-48, Franklin Concrete 30-54.
High game -- Donnie Graham 279, Travis Schiffer 277, Jeff Engles 268.
High series -- Schiffer 754, Graham 692, Engles 684.
AARP
Standings -- Woodsplitters 39.5-12.5, 3 Guys, 1 Gal 35-17, 4 Kings 34-18, Ralph Raiders 33-19, Joe's Bar 31-21, K Zam 29-23, Just Us Four 28-24, Pinpushers 28-24, Spare Timers 27.5-24.5, Lucky Strikers 25.5-26.5, How We Roll 25-27, Aces & Deuces 23-29, 3 Guys 2 Gals 17.5-34.5, Our Gang 16-36, Alley Cats 15-37.
High game men -- Sam Luchs 230, Jim Gotwalt 220, Wendell Smith 204.
High game women -- Carlin Almes 186, Kim Bassani 169, Sue Emrick 168.
High series men -- Luchs 620, Scott Bickel 552, Smith 548.
High series women -- Almes 509, Marilyn Williams 470, Nuan Thomas 465.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 33-23, Nathan's Team 32-24, Oil City Automotive 30-26, Ron Mellring Team 30-26, Poly Pro Install 29-27, POW/MIA 24.5-31.5, D&S Laser Engraving 23-33, Lockhart Raceway 22.5-33.5.
High game men -- Jordan Huffman 257, Devin Stephens 245, James Stevenson 243.
High game women -- Kristine Sires 238, Jenn King 185, Jamie Glatt 184.
High series men -- Huffman 638, Stephens 627, Stevenson 626.
High series women -- Sires 660, Amy Johnston 534, Glatt 532.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Alley Oops 67-38, The Misfits 63-42, Pin Pals 58-47, The Bowling Stones 53-52, All Nines 52-53, Sassy Strikers 45-60, Bipolar Rollers 45-60, Girls Gone Wine 37-68.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 206, Lisa Kuhns 189, Kristine Sires 188.
High series -- Thomas 540, Sires 523, Kuhns 515.
MERCHANTS DUCKPINS
Standings -- Klapec Trucking 18-14, Reinsel Funeral Home 18-14, Shawgo Real Estate LLC 16-16, Ultra Graph-X 15-17, Dasher Trucking 13-19.
High game -- Mike Eismont 176, Josh Watson 165, Scott Cochran 163.
High series -- Eismont 433, Scott Kurschinske 428, Watson 407.