THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Mustard Seed 6.5-0.5, The Daffodils 5-3, Doc's Dames 5-3, Uhl Tech 4-4, Carl's Gems 3-5, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course 0.5-7.5.
High game -- Cathy Blair 171, Kathy Thompson 169, Cathy Krepp 167.
High series -- Krepp 489, Thompson 472, Blair 454.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 46-22, Franklin Concrete 43-25, Oil City Automotive 39-29, Disruption 38-30, Venango Machine 32.5-35.5, Schoch Construction 31.5-36.5, Sandbaggers 29-39.
High game -- Brian Ziegler 264, Camron Stevenson 263, Mike Cook 258.
High series -- Cook 719, James Stevenson 700, Mike Erwin 696.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Grill 4-0, Managers 3.5-0.5, Servers 3-1, Greeters 1-3, Tankers 0.5-3.5, KP 0-4.
High game -- Richard Orr 196, Brian Mason 194, Gary Orner 193.
High series -- Mason 495, Orr 483, Dale White 482.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Run It Out 63-42, Last Call 61-44, Hartland Homes 59-46, Team 7 58-47, Neely Farm & Excavating 58-47, Liberty Electronics 55-50, Oddballs 51-54, Franklin Service 50-55, Mike Rust 40-65.
High game men -- Adam Neely 237, Matt Clelland/Glenn McCool Jr. 236.
High game women -- Jenn King 228, Brittany Irwin 225, Melissa Stewart/Bean Glatt 211.
High series men -- McCool Jr. 677, Neely 650, CJ Glatt 621.
High series women -- King 623, Irwin 608, Stewart 567.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Schiffer Custom 25-10, Victorian City 23-12, Oil City Bowl Movements 22-13, Village Auto 21-14, Seneca Lanes 18-17, World of Wheels 15-20, Safe Lite 10-25.
High game -- Josh Stover 300, Dewey Stewart Jr. 269, Jordan Huffman 265.
High series -- Stover 813, John McRae 705, Stewart Jr. 690.