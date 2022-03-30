McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 31.5-12.5, Oil City Automotive 29.5-14.5, Nathans Team 25-19, Poly Pro 24-20, Gravatt Painting 22-22, World of Wheels 21.5-22.5, New Hegedus Aluminum 20-24, POW MIA 19-25, D&S Laser Engraving 16.5-27.5, Team 9 9-35.
High game men -- Nyk Beer 246, James Stevenson 237, Camron Stevenson 221.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 233, Jenn King 226, Jessica Hricsina 196.
High series men -- J. Stevenson 635, Jeremy Sisco 624, C. Stevenson 601.
High series women -- King 628, Stewart 602, Amy Johnston 486.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Doves 35.5-20.5, Chickadees 33.5-22.5, Old Crows 33-23, Peacocks 33-23, Blue Jays 32-24, Wrens 31-25, Finch 23-33.
High game -- Michelle Semprevivo 205, Nancy Stoyer 178, Nancy Hawkins 175.
High series -- Semprevivo 557, Stoyer 502, Hawkins 481.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 56-21, Pin Pals 49-28, Girls Gone Wine 40-37, Bipolar Rollers 34-43, The Misfits 32-45, Dolls with Balls 20-57.
High game -- Kristine Sires 223, Tina Whitman 181, Treistin Smith 179.
High series -- Sires 518, Smith 475, Marilyn Williams 467.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- World of Wheels 37-19, Seneca Lanes 34-22, Victorian City 32-24, Safe Lite 32-24, Schiffer Custom 31-25, Oil City Bowl Movements 27-29, Village Auto 20-36.
High game -- Travis Rice 275, Josh Stover 269, Brian Kratzer 248.
High series -- Stover 729, Kratzer 685, Jeff Engles 683.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Franklin Service 56-35, Hartland Homes 55-36, Mike Rust 54-37, Last Call 48-43, Run It Out 48-43, Neely Farm & Excavating 46-45, Oddballs 45-46, Team 7 42-49, Liberty Electronics 39-52.
High game men -- Jeffrey Harbaugh 258, Glenn McCool 234, Jimmie Clelland 222.
High game women -- Jenn King 236, Melissa Stewart 218, Bean Glatt 214.
High series men -- Harbaugh 718, King 633, McCool 630.
High series women -- King 626, Stewart 592, Glatt 586.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Lutz Concrete Construction 16-4, Five G Farm 15-5, Carquest 11.5-8.5, Digital Styles 11-9, Linmas Pharmacy 9.5-10.5, Ashland Homes 9-11, Mattern CPA, LLC 9-11, Larry's Clippers 8-12, Colony Homes 6-14, Seigworth Road Supply 5-15.
High game -- Hunter Sliker 246, Devin Dunkle 246, Dean Weaver 237.
High series -- Sliker 674, Dunkle 652, Weaver 639.