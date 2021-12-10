THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Doc's Dames 37-23, The Daffodils 35-25, Mustard Seed 33-27, Uhl Tech 27-33, Carl's Gems 26-34, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course 22-38.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 189, Kathy Thompson 177, Cathy Krepp 153.
High series -- Thomas 545, Thompson 479, Krepp 438.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 42-18, Tonia's Creations 39-21, Billy's Garage 30-30, Country Grub 25.5-34.5, Heffernan Hauling 22.5-37.5, Tickle My Ribs 21-39.
High game men -- Deacon Poindexter 244, Gary Plappert 215, Rick Parson 205.
High game women -- Kim Young 167, Wanda Osgood 166, Deb Tenney 159.
High series men -- Poindexter 646, Plappert 584, Parson 582.
High series women -- Osgood 487, Tenney 442, Young 415.
K OF C DUCKPIN LEAGUE
High game -- Mike Eismont 171, Joe Reinsel 164, P.J. McGinty 149.
High series -- Joe Reinsel 381, P.J. McGinty 378, Mike Eismont 362.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Dolls with Balls 68-30, Gutter Girls 61.5-36.5, The Misfits 51-47, Girls Gone Wine 46-52, Pin Pals 44-54, Bipolar Rollers 23.5-74.5.
High game -- Kristine Sires 205, Janet Aaron 180, Nicole Kunselman 173.
High series -- Sires 575, Laura Laidlaw 454, Kunselman 445.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Chickadees 44-16, Blue Jays 39-21, Old Crows 38-22, Peacocks 32-28, Finch 31-29, Wrens 25-35, Doves 24-36.
High game -- Cora Bodien 202, Nancy Hawkins 200, Nuan Thomas 192.
High series -- Thomas 540, Bodien 476, Hawkins 472.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 41-19, Franklin Concrete 37-23, Oil City Automotive 34-26, Venango Machine 30-30, Disruption 30-30, Schoch Construction 28-32, Sandbaggers 28-32.
High game -- James Stevenson 298, Dewey Stewart Jr. 267, Camron Stevenson 266.
High series -- Stewart Jr. 719, Stevenson 706, Glenn McCool Jr. 680.
AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 34-14, 4 Kings 32.5-15.5, K Zam 31.5-16.5, 3 Guys 1 Gal 30.5-17.5, Woodsplitters 29-19, Spare Timers 28.5-19.5, Just Us 4 27-21, Classy Chicks 26.5-21.5, Alley Cats 23-25, Aces & Deuces 21-27, Our Gang 20.5-27.5, Joe's Bar 19-29, Shooting Stars 19-29, 2 Guys 2 Gals 18-30, Ralph Raiders 14-34.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 268, John Heard 245, Sam Luchs/Scott Bickel 216.
High game women -- Diane McFall 195, Linda McCoy 186, JoAnn Bell 183.
High series men -- Beichner 702, Luchs 610, Heard 608.
High series women -- Kathy Shanafelt 471, Marge Wolbert 470, McFall 469.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 35-17, Gravatt Painting 34-18, Nathan's Team 33-19, D&S Laser Engraving 29-23, King Construction 28-24, Poly Pro 24-28, Team 9 23-29, New Hegedus Aluminum 18-34, POW MIA 18-34, World of Wheels 14-38.
High game men -- Camron Stevenson 280, James Stevenson 276, Bill Sires/Brayden Mellring 266.
High game women -- Jenn King 234, Kristine Sires 215, Jamie Glatt 213.
High series men -- Stevenson 763, Mellring 721, Nyk Beer 696.
High series women -- Sires 635, King 628, Glatt 519.