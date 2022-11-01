MERCHANTS DUCKPIN
Standings -- Reinsel Funeral Home 8-4, Klapec Trucking Co. 8-8, Dasher Trucking 7-5, Ultra Graph-X 5-8, Shawgo Real Estate 4-8.
High game -- JJ Eismont/Mike Eismont 158, Scott Kurschinske 155, Dana Shawgo 153.
High series -- M. Eismont 438, JJ Eismont 420, Kurschinske 405.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Alley Oops 42-21, The Misfits 36-27, Bipolar Rollers 34-29, Pin Pals 31-32, The Bowling Stones 31-32, Sassy Strikers 29-34, Girls Gone Wine 25-38, All Nines 24-39.
High game -- Kristine Sires 221, Diane McFall 199, Laura Laidlaw 197.
High series -- Sires 623, Laidlaw 513, McFall 509.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Nathan's Team 25-7, King Construction 20-12, Lockhart Raceway 16-16, Oil City Automotive 15-17, Ron Mellring Team 15-17, Poly Pro Install 14-18, POW/MIA 12-20, D&S Laser Engraving 11-21.
High game men -- Tim Mellring 277, Drew Young 257, Devin Stephens 255.
High game women -- Jamie Glatt 197, Kristine Sires 192, Adriane Beer 176.
High series men -- Stephens 672, Nathan Hricsina 661, Braydon Mellring 659.
High series women -- Glatt 540, Sires 536, Amy Johnston 497.
AARP
Standings -- Woodsplitters 26.5-5.5, 3 Guys, 1 Gal 25-7, 4 Kings 21-11, Just Us Four 20-12, Spare Timers 20-12, Joe's Bar 19-13, Ralph Raiders 18-14, Aces & Deuces 17-15, Pinpushers 15-17, K-Zam 14-18, How We Roll 14-18, 2 Guys, 2 Gals 14-18, Lucky Strikers 12.5-19.5, Alley Cats 9-23, Our Gang 7-25.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 258, Scott Bickel 246, Sam Luchs 244.
High game women -- Kathy Shanafelt 221, Nuan Thomas 182, Karen Knepshield 179.
High series men -- Beichner 648, Luchs 597, Jim Gotwalt 577.
High series women -- Thomas 526, Shanafelt 485, Marilyn Williams 485.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- D&S Laser Printing 37-19, Richar, Trinch & Co. 35-21, Hartland Homes 35-21, Liberty Electronics 32-24, Franklin Service 30-26, Oddballs 30-26, Run It Out 25-31, Last Call 23-33, Mike Rust 22-34, Team 4 11-45.
High game men -- Tim Mellring 280, Glenn McCool Jr. 256, Devin Stephens 237.
High game women -- Jenn King 226, Kristine Sires 226, Kelsie Heath 221.
High series men -- Mellring 708, Todd McGill 659, McCool Jr. 644.
High series women -- Sires 651, King 604, Andrea Ziegler 594.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Victorian City 36-20, Safe Lite 35-21, Seneca Lanes 34-22, World of Wheels 33-23, Oil City Bowl 31-25, Village Auto 29-27, Schiffer Custom 25-21, AY Mechanical 24-32, Franklin Concrete 14-35.
High game -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 258, Drew Young 249, Rob Ziegler 247.
High series -- Stewart Jr. 735, Young 701, John McRae 696.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Tankers 21-11, Greeters 18-14, Servers 16-16, Grill 16-16, Managers 14-18, KP 11-21.
High game -- Eddie O'Neil 193, Bob Martin 169, Rick Whitling 168.
High series -- Whitling 477, Brian Mason 433, Terry Coles 428.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Sandbaggers 20-12, Shaffer Brothers 19-13, Franklin Concrete 18-14, Venango Machine 17-15, BM Floors 16-16, Richard Logging 16-16, Oil City Automotive 12-20, Disruption 10-22.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 278, Mike Cook 266, Nyk Beer 265.
High series -- Ziegler 756, Steve Richards 683, Justin Irwin 678.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Robins 24-12, Cardinals 22-14, Mocking Birds 22-14, Orioles 20-16, Doves 20-16, Wrens 18-18, Ravens 16-20.
High game -- Cora Bodien 192, Toni Hawke 180, Nuan Thomas/Nancy Stoyer 167.
High series -- Thomas 481, Hawke/Stoyer 463.