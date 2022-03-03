AARP
Standings -- K Zam 21-7, Ralph Raiders 21-7, 3 Guys 1 Gal 18-10, Alley Cats 16-12, Shooting Stars 16-12, Our Gang 15-13, Aces & Deuces 14-14, Joe's Bar 14-14, 4 Kings 13-15, Woodsplitters 12-16, Spare Timers 11-17, 2 Guys 2 Gals 11-17, Pinpushers 8-20, Classy Chicks 6-22.
High game men -- Scott Bickel 235, Sam Luchs 227, John Slater 226.
High game women -- Karen Knepshield 196, Marilyn Williams 186.
High series men -- Glenn Beichner 616, Bickel 606, Slater 599.
High series women -- Thomas 550, Williams 516, Knepshield 481.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 23-9, Poly Pro 20-12, Oil City Automotive 18.5-13.5, Nathans Team 18-14, World of Wheels 15-17, POW MIA 15-17, D&S Laser Engraving 14.5-17.5, Gravatt Painting 13-19, New Hegedus Aluminum 13-19, Team 9 9-23.
High game men -- Drew Young 284, James Stevenson 248, Camron Stevenson 246.
High game women -- Kristine Sires 236, Jenn King 214, Amy Johnston 201.
High series men -- Young 758, J. Stevenson 679, Devin Stephens 677.
High series women -- King 552, Sires 518, Jamie Glatt 489.
GUYS & DOLLS
Standings -- Ultra Graph-X 22-2, Minich's 13.5-10.5, Log Cabin 13-11, Engles Motorsports 12-12, Lockhart Raceway 11-13, World of Wheels 11-13, Cruzrs 5.5-18.5.
High game men -- Justin Irwin 259, Josh Stover 247, Dewey Stewart 217.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 213, Brittany Irwin 206, Shelly Semprevivo 165.
High series men -- Irwin 732, Stover 626, Stewart 600.
High series women -- Irwin 579, Stewart 565, Terri Felmlee 443.
SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- Dr. Pepper 15-5, Choppers 14-6, Coke 14-6, In the Bank 7-13, Sprite 7-13.
High game men -- Travis Lary 236, Sean Neely 221, Kit Neely 215.
High game women -- Brenda Lary 164, Carrie Sterner 160, Tammy Neely 144.
High series men -- S. Neely 612, Lary 561, K. Neely 552.
High series women -- Lary 475, Sterner 392, Neely 376.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 44-12, Pin Pals 34-22, Girls Gone Wine 33-23, The Misfits 21-35, Bipolar Rollers 20-36, Dolls with Balls 16-40.
High game -- Kristine Sires 202, Marilyn Williams 202, Peg Sylvester 178.
High series -- Williams 518, Sylvester 464, Michelle Semprevivo 459.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Lutz Concrete Construction 4-0, Ashland Homes 3-1, Digital Styles 3-1, Five G Farm 3-1, Linmas Pharmacy 2-2, Seigworth Road Supply 2-2, Carquest 1-3, Mattern CPA, LLC 1-3, Colony Homes 1-3, Larry's Clippers 0-4.
High game -- Devin Dunkle 259, Andy Young 258, Dan Ace 247.
High series -- A. Young 718, Drew Young 715, Ace 668.