BOB EVANS
Standings -- Greeters 10-2, KP 8-4, Managers 7-5, Servers 4-8, Grill 4-8, Tankers 3-9.
High game -- Brian Mason 181, Terry Coles 159, Duane Neil 157.
High series -- Mason 491, Coles 399, Rick Whitling 397.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Mocking Birds 10-2, Robins 8-4, Wrens 7.5-4.5, Ravens 7-5, Cardinals 5-7, Orioles 5-7, Doves 4.5-7.5.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 212, Nancy Stoyer 179, Nancy Hawkins 158.
High series -- Thomas 554, Cora Bodien 433, Hawkins 427.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 44-28, Sandbaggers 40-32, Venango Machine 38-34, BM Floors 37-35, Richard Logging 35-37, Franklin Concrete 33-39, Disruption 32-40, Shaffer Brothers 28-44.
High game -- Mike Goughler 278, Patrick Meals 277, Corey Piel 275.
High series -- Rob Ziegler 735, Jeff Engles 658, Meals 640.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Seneca Lanes 79-40, Victorian City 78-41, Village Auto 68-51, World of Wheels 64-55, Oil City Bowl 62-57, Schiffer Custom 60-59, AY Mechanical 59-60, Safe Lite 57-62, Franklin Concrete 39-73.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 278, Drew Young 277, Dewey Stewart Jr. 258.
High series -- Ziegler 748, Travis Shull 689, Young 681.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Hartland Homes 14-0, Richar, Trinch & Co. 10-4, Mike Rust 10-4, Franklin Service 7-7, Oddballs 7-7, Last Call 6-8, D&S Lazzer Printing 5-9, Liberty Electronics 5-9, Team 4 4-10, Run It Out 2-12.
High game men -- Glenn McCool Jr. 279, Bert McClellan 248, Todd McGill 243.
High game women -- Brittany Irwin 300, Andrea Ziegler 279, Melissa Stewart 238.
High series men -- Bill Hart Jr. 636, McCool Jr. 635, Camron Stevenson 629.
High series women -- Ziegler 688, Irwin 664, Stewart 615.
AARP
Standings -- Joe's Bar 4-0, Just Us Four 4-0, Pinpushers 4-0, How We Roll 4-0, 3 Guys, 1 Gal 3-1, K Zam 3-1, Our Gang 3-1, Lucky Strikers 3-1, 4 Kings 1-3, Ralph Raiders 1-3, Aces & Deuces 1-3, Alley Cats 1-3, Woodsplitters 0-4, Spare Timers 0-4, 2 Guys 2 Gals 0-4.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 233, Scott Bickel 223, Jerry Lasalvia 208.
High game women -- Joan Weible 194, Carlin Almes 191, Nuan Thomas 181.
High series men -- Beichner 575, Bickel 573, John Heard 566.
High series women -- Almes 523, Thomas 487, Kathy Shanafelt 479.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- POW/MIA 4-0, Poly Pro Install 3-1, Nathan's Team 2.5-1.5, D&S Laser Engraving 2.5-1.5, King Construction 1.5-2.5, Lockhart Raceway 1.5-2.5, Oil City Automotive 1-3, Ron Mellring Team 0-4.
High game men -- Camron Stevenson 267, Billy Hricsina II 266, Devin Stephens 259.
High game women -- Jamie Glatt 233, Jenn King 207, Sally Stover 205.
High series men -- Stevenson 697, Stephens 668, Drew Young 664.
High series women -- Glatt 607, King 598, Kristine Sires 512.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 19-2, The Bowling Stones 14-7, All Nines 14-7, Girls Gone Wine 14-7, Alley Oops 7-14, Pin Pals 7-14, Sassy Strikers 7-14, Bipolar Rollers 2-19.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 201, Tina Whitman 198, Laura Reed/Amber Gahr 188.
High series -- Williams 521, Kristine Sires 510, Whitman 485.
MERCHANTS DUCKPIN
Standings -- Klapec Trucking Co. 23-17, Shawgo Real Estate LLC 22-18, Reinsel Funeral Home 19-17, Dasher Trucking 17-23, Ultra Graph-X 15-21.
High game -- Scott Cochran 179, Ed Wolfgong 169, Jeff Eismont 163.
High series -- Eismont 433, Tom Xander 418, Mike Eismont 397.