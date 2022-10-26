TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Ashland Homes 30-6, Carquest 23-13, Linmas Pharmacy 21-15, Digital Styles 20-16, Mattern CPA, LLC 19-17, Five G Farm 17-19, Colony Homes 16-20, Larry's Clippers 13-23, Lutz Concrete Construction 10-26, Bare Bones Skull Cleaning 9-11.
High game -- Dean Weaver 254, Ryan Simpson 248, Matt Gilara 247.
High series -- Weaver 654, Gilara 632, Devin Dunkle 611.
THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS
Standings -- Gardinier Warren 20-8, Shawgo Real Estate 16-12, Outcast 14-14, Community Ambulance 12-16, Gregory General Contracting 11-17, Hilltop Hardware 11-17.
Oct. 20 scores
High game -- Scott Williams 279, Justin Heffernan 278, Mark Williams 267.
High series -- S. Williams 759, Ben Barrett 724, M. Williams 716.
Oct. 13 scores
High game -- Scott Williams 269, Ken Hamilton 237, Scott Kurschinske 234.
High series -- Williams 734, Mark Williams 643, Hamilton 639.