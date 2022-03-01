WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 71-33, Tonia's Creation 67.5-36.5, Billy's Garage 59-45, Heffernan Hauling 41-63, Country Grub 39.5-64.5, Tickle My Ribs 34-70.
High game (men) -- Deacon Poindexter 211, Gary Plappert 208, Paul Buchanan 193.
High game (women) -- Deb Tenney 170, Wanda Osgood 163, Idie Hartle 151.
High series (men) -- Gary Plappert 531, Deacon Poindexter 518, Paul Buchanan 510.
High series (women) -- Deb Tenney 475, Wanda Osgood 462, Susie Buchanan 386.
MERCHANTS DUCKPIN LEAGUE
Standings -- Dasher Trucking 23-9, Shawgo Real Estate LLC 17-15, Ultra Graph-X 17-15, Reinsel Funeral Home 13-19, Klapec Trucking Co. 10-22.
High game -- JJ Eismont 176, Drew Reinsel 167, Mike Zaccaria 160, Jeff Eismont 160.
High series -- JJ Eismont 472, Jeff Eismont 412, Drew Reinsel 400.