THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Doc's Dames 7-1, Carl's Gems 6-2, Mustard Seed 4-4, The Daffodils 4-4, Sleepy Hollow 2-6, Uhl Tech 1-7.
High game -- Char Morrow 149, Darla Uhl 147, Cathy Blair 146.
High series -- Uhl 422, Linda Beightol 403, Blair 400.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 6-2, Tickle My Ribs 5-3, Billy's Garage 5-3, Country Grub 4-4, Tonia's Creations 4-4, Heffernan Hauling 0-8.
High game men -- Brian Mook 240, Jack Middleton 195, Gary Plappert 193.
High game women -- Tonia Payne 167, Deb Mook 155, Deb Tenney 147.
High series men -- Mook 593, Plappert 551, Middleton 483.
High series women -- Payne 425, Mook 417, Wanda Osgood 413.