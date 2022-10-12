LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Richar, Trinch & Co. 25-10, Hartland Homes 21-14, Oddballs 21-14, Franklin Service 20-15, D&S Laser Printing 20-15, Mike Rust 18-17, Liberty Electronics 15-20, Run It Out 14-21, Last Call 12-23.
High game men -- Matt Clelland 253, Devin Stephens 238, Bill Sires 237.
High game women -- Alexis Ziegler 234, Jenn King 231, Andrea Ziegler 209.
High series men -- Stephens 672, Clelland 614, Camron Stevenson 610.
High series women -- Andrea Ziegler 610, Alexis Ziegler 602, King 581.
GUYS & DOLLS
Standings -- Minich's 9-3, Team 8 7-5, Lockhart Raceway 7-5, Ultra Graph-X 6-6, Franklin Insurance 6-6, All Out Automotive 5-7, Log Cabin 5-7, Engles Motorsports 3-9.
High game men -- Dewey Stewart 251, Mike Stevenson 221, Archie Eismont 219.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 220, Amy Phillips 215, Terri Felmlee 206.
High series men -- Stewart 651, Camron Stevenson 603, Mike Stevenson 586.
High series women -- Stewart 619, Andrea Ziegler 499, Phillips 476.
SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- Dr. Pepper 11-1, In the Bank 9-3, Sprite 8-4, Coke 5-7, Choppers 2-10.
High game men -- Kit Neely 212, Joe Flinchbaugh 202, Bubba Lary 201.
High game women -- Emmy Flinchbaugh 189, Brenda Lary 174, Carrie Sterner 148.
High series men -- Lary 584, Flinchbaugh 573, Neely 554.
High series women -- Lary 491, Flinchbaugh 433, Sterner 393.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 28-14, Alley Oops 25-17, Pin Pals 25-17, Sassy Strikers 20-22, The Bowling Stones 20-22, Bipolar Rollers 19-23, All Nines 18-24, Girls Gone Wine 13-29.
High game -- Kristine Sires 186, Marilyn Williams 177, Peg Sylvester/Laura Reed 167.
High series -- Sires 513, Williams 466, Amber Gahr 457.
AARP
Standings -- 3 Guys, 1 Gal 18-2, Woodsplitters 16.5-3.5, Spare Timers 15-5, Ralph Raiders 14-6, 4 Kings 13-7, Just Us Four 13-7, Joe's Bar 10-10, How We Roll 10-10, Aces & Deuces 8-12, Alley Cats 8-12, 2 Guys, 2 Gals 8-12, Lucky Strikers 7.5-12.5, K Zam 7-13, Pinpushers 7-13, Our Gang 4-16.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 236, John Heard 226, Sam Luchs 222.
High game women -- Kathy Shanafelt 243, Nuan Thomas 187, Marilyn Williams 179.
High series men -- Beichner 691, Heard 612, Luchs 569.
High series women -- Shanafelt 589, Thomas 516, Williams 476.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Nathan's Team 15-5, King Construction 14-6, Oil City Automotive 10-10, POW/MIA 10-10, Ron Mellring Team 9-11, Lockhart Raceway 8-12, Poly Pro Install 7-13, D&S Laser Engraving 7-13.
High game men -- Dan Reed 246, Devin Stephens 237, James Stevenson 225.
High game women -- Kristine Sires 218, Becky Pastorius 202, Jamie Glatt 171.
High series men -- Reed 668, Stephens 644, Joe Reed 618.
High series women -- Sires 516, Dixie Johnson 439, Glatt 430.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Safe Lite 26-9, Victorian City 25-10, Seneca Lanes 22-13, Schiffer Custom 17-18, World of Wheels 17-18, AY Mechanical 16-19, Oil City Bowl 14-21, Village Auto 14-21, Franklin Concrete 7-21.
High game -- Drew Young 269, Travis Rice 265, Rob Ziegler 249.
High series -- Young 707, Ziegler 707, Josh Stover 704.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Franklin Concrete 15-5, Sandbaggers 12-8, Shaffer Brothers 12-8, Richard Logging and Hauling 11-9, Venango Machine 9-11, Oil City Automotive 8-12, Disruption 8-12, BM Floors 5-15.
High game -- Bill Hricsina 264, Jeffery Harbaugh 259, James Stevenson 258.
High series -- Rob Ziegler 731, Dewey Stewart Jr. 709, Hricsina 709.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Cardinals 15-9, Robins 15-9, Ravens 14-10, Doves 14-10, Orioles 14-10, Wrens 11-13, Mocking Birds 11-13.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 189, Nancy Hawkins 173, Cora Bodien 167.
High series -- Thomas 514, Hawkins 474, Bodien 444.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Tankers 15-5, Greeters 15-5, Servers 10-10, Managers 8-12, KP 6-14, Grill 6-14.
High game -- Brian Mason 211, Dylan Sharp 210, Rick Whitling 205.
High series -- Mason 542, Whitling 507, Dale White 470.
THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS
Standings -- Gardinier-Warren 8-4, Gregory General Contracting 6-6, Shawgo Real Estate 6-6, Community Ambulance 6-6, Outcast 5-7, Hilltop Hardware 5-7.
Sept. 22 Scores
High game -- Rick Schiffer 286, Steve Cutchall 237, Colt Hughes 231.
High series -- Schiffer 686, Cutchall 670, Sam Johnson 607.
Sept. 15 Scores
High game -- Robert Lowrie 257, Bill Martin 236.
High series -- Rick Schiffer 646, Mark Williams 608.