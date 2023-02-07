BOB EVANS
Standings -- Greeters 20.5-7.5, KP 19.5-8.5, Tankers 13-15, Servers 13-15, Managers 10-18, Grill 8-20.
High game -- Rick Whitling 203, Brian Mason 180, Richard Orr 174.
High series -- Whitling 572, Mason 465, Dale White 455.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 57-31, Sandbaggers 48-40, BM Floors 46-42, Richard Logging 45-43, Disruption 43-45, Venango Machine 43-45, Franklin Concrete 35-53, Shaffer Brothers 34-54.
High game -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 268, Bill Sires 264, Brian McClellan 255.
High series -- Stewart Jr. 682, Camron Stevenson 673, Rob Ziegler 671.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Wrens 17.5-6.5, Mocking Birds 16-8, Robins 13-11, Cardinals 13-11, Doves 12.5-11.5, Orioles 12-12, Ravens 10-14.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 189, Michelle Semprevivo 171, Cora Bodien/Nancy Stoyer 165.
High series -- Thomas 506, Semprevivo 454, Sally Kulinski 430.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Richar, Trinch & Co. 33-9, Hartland Homes 33-9, Last Call 25-17, Team 4 21-21, D&S Lazzer Printing 19-23, Run It Out 19-23, Liberty Electronics 17-25, Oddballs 17-25, Mike Rust 14-28, Franklin Service 12-30.
High game men -- Bill Hart Jr. 264, Bill Hart Sr. 255, Todd McGill 248.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 276, Andrea Ziegler 234, Brittany Irwin 226.
High series men -- McGill 712, Hart Jr. 661, Bill Sires 650.
High series women -- Ziegler 653, Stewart 637, Irwin 610.
AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 16-4, Joe's Bar 15-5, 3 Guys, 1 Gal 14-6, K Zam 14-6, Ralph Raiders 12-8, Our Gang 12-8, 4 Kings 10-10, Just Us Four 10-10, Aces & Deuces 10-10, How We Roll 10-10, Spare Timers 8-12, 2 Guys, 2 Gals 8-12, Lucky Strikers 7-13, Alley Cats 7-13, Woodsplitters 5-15.
High game men -- Crandall Taylor 245, Jim Gotwalt 221, Glenn Beichner 208.
High game women -- Thomas 206, Doris Schwab 174, Linda Quigley 165.
High series men -- Gotwalt 609, Beichner 581, David Weible 541.
High series women -- Thomas 510, Schwab 470, Joan Weible 425.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 38-11, Girls Gone Wine 36-13, The Bowling Stones 26-23, Alley Oops 22-27, All Nines 22-27, Pin Pals 20-29, Sassy Strikers 18-31, Bipolar Rollers 14-35.
High game -- Jen Marsteller 204, Carley Kiesel 198, Diane McFall 191.
High series -- Marsteller 478, Nuan Thomas 477, Kiesel 473.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 15-5, D&S Laser Engraving 14.5-5.5, Poly Pro Install 12-8, POW/MIA 11-9, Nathan's Team 8.5-11.5, Ron Mellring 8-12, King Construction 5.5-14.5, Lockhart Raceway 5.5-14.5.
High game men -- Joe Reed 254, JD King/Chris Glatt 247, Dewey Stewart Jr. 239.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 226, Kristine Sires 216, Dixie Johnson 192.
High series men -- Stewart Jr. 710, Camron Stevenson 654, King 650.
High series women -- Sires 603, Stewart 560, Jenn King 522.
MERCHANTS DUCKPIN
Standings -- Dasher Trucking 8-4, Klapec Trucking Co. 7-5, Reinsel Funeral Home 7-5, Ultra Graph-X 7-9, Shawgo Real Estate 3-9.
High game -- Steve Eismont 156, Jeff Eismont 154, Mike Eismont 152.
High series -- M. Eismont 435, Jeff Eismont 430, JJ Eismont 389.
THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS
Standings -- Hilltop Hardware 17-11, Community Ambulance 16-12, Shawgo Real Estate 15-13, Outcast 15-13, Village Auto 12-16, Gardinier-Warren 9-19.
High game -- Colt Hughes 267, Rick Schiffer 264, Mark Williams 258.
High series -- Mark Williams 693, Rick Schiffer 692, Colt Hughes 687.