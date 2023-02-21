LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Hartland Homes 44-12, Richar, Trinch & Co. 42-14, Last Call 32-24, Team 4 27-29, Oddballs 24-32, Run It Out 24-32, D&S Lazzer Printing 23-33, Liberty Electronics 22-34, Franklin Service 19-37, Mike Rust 16-40.
High game men -- Bill Hart Jr. 267, Bert McClellan 249, Camron Stevenson 246.
High game women -- Andrea Ziegler 235, Jenn King 203.
High series men -- Hart Jr. 773, McClellan 670, Stevenson 644.
High series women -- Ziegler 633, King 598, Melissa Stewart 575.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Wrens 22.5-9.5, Mocking Birds 20-12, Robins 19.5-12.5, Doves 19.5-12.5, Cardinals 15-17, Ravens 15-17, Orioles 14.5-17.5.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 187, Michelle Semprevivo 183, Nancy Stoyer 182.
High series -- Thomas 517, Cora Bodien 511, Nancy Hawkins 480.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Greeters 26.5-9.5, KP 21.5-14.5, Tankers 19-17, Managers 15-21, Servers 15-21, Grill 11-25.
High game -- Brian Mason 203, Scott Harriger 184, Dale White 175.
High series -- Rick Whitling 477, Harriger 457, White 457.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- D&S Laser Engraving 20.5-7.5, Oil City Automotive 20-8, Poly Pro Installation 14-14, Nathan's Team 12.5-15.5, Ron Mellring Team 12-16, King Construction 11.5-16.5, POW/MIA 11-17, Lockhart Raceway 10.5-17.5.
High game men -- JD King 278, Drew Young 267, Camron Stevenson 257.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 279, Jenn King 212, Sally Stover 203.
High series men -- King 696, James Stevenson 684, Young 670.
High series women -- Stewart 666, King 582, Kristine Sires 536.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 47-16, Girls Gone Wine 44-19, Pin Pals 34-29, The Bowling Stones 34-29, All Nines 29-34, Alley Oops 25-38, Sassy Strikers 20-43, Bipolar Rollers 19-44.
High game -- Kristine Sires 205, Nicole Kunselman 188, Linda Erwin 187.
High series -- Kunselman 496, Laura Laidlaw 493, Nuan Thomas 491.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Victorian City 101-60, Village Auto 97-64, Seneca Lanes 95-66, World of Wheels 89-72, Schiffer Custom 87-74, Safe Lite 86-75, AY Mechanical 78-83, Oil City Bowl 77-84, Franklin Concrete 60-94.
High game -- Brian Huffman 269, Rob Ziegler 269, Rick Schiffer 259.
High series -- Ziegler 762, Schiffer 728, Josh Stover 684.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 60-36, Sandbaggers 56-40, Richard Logging 52-44, BM Floors 47-49, Disruption 45-51, Venango Machine 44-52, Shaffer Brothers 41-55, Franklin Concrete 38-58.
High game -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 268, Drew Young 248, James Stevenson/Jerry Winger 247.
High series -- Young 704, Justin Irwin 699, Stewart Jr. 670.
GUYS & DOLLS
Standings -- Lockhart Raceway 13-7, Ultra Graph-X 12-8, Minich's 11-9, Log Cabin 11-9, All Out Automotive 11-9, Franklin Insurance 10-10, Engles Motorsports 8-12, Hanna Screen Printing 4-16.
High game men -- Chris Glatt 257, Mike Stevenson 246, Rob Ziegler 234.
High game women -- Brittany Irwin 267, Melissa Stewart 191, Amy Phillips/Jamie Glatt 182.
High series men -- Stevenson 670, Ziegler 653, Camron Stevenson 651.
High series women -- Irwin 650, Stewart 534, Phillips 509.
SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- Choppers 14-2, Dr. Pepper 11-5, Coke 10-6, In the Bank 8-8, Sprite 5-11.
High game men -- Sean Neely 225, Travis Lary 223, Joe Flinchbaugh 215.
High game women -- Brenda Lary 173, Carrie Sterner 169, Emmy Flinchbaugh 148.
High series men -- Neely 581, Flinchbaugh 579, Lary 576.
High series women -- Lary 466, Sterner 428, Tammy Neely 361.