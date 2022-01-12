AARP
Standings -- Ralph Raiders 4-0, Alley Cats 4-0, 3 Guys 1 Gal 3-1, K Zam 3-1, Joe's Bar 3-1, Spare Timers 3-1, Our Gang 3-1, 4 Kings 1-3, Aces & Deuces 1-3, Pinpushers 1-3, Shooting Stars 1-3, 2 Guys 2 Gals 1-3, Woodsplitters 0-4, Classy Chicks 0-4.
High game men -- Scott Bickel 248, Glenn Beichner 235, Dave Anderson 232.
High game women -- Marilyn Williams 194, Carlin Almes 189, Doris Schwab 183.
High series men -- Beichner 631, Bickel 577, John Heard 576.
High series women -- Almes 494, Nuan Thomas 481, Williams 458.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 17-4, Bipolar rollers 13-8, Girls Gone Wine 12-9, The Misfits 10-11, Pin Pals 6-15, Dolls with Balls 5-16.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 216, Kristine Sires 201, Laura Laidlaw 199.
High series -- Sires 569, Williams 543, Laidlaw 513.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- New Hegedus Aluminum 4-0, Poly Pro 4-0, King Construction 4-0, Gravatt Painting 3-1, World of Wheels 3-1, Oil City Automotive 1-3, POW MIA 1-3, Nathan's Team 0-4, D&S Laser Engraving 0-4, Team 9 0-4.
High game men -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 267, Devin Stephens 257, Scott Cochran 241.
High game women -- Jenn King 244, Melissa Stewart 208, Jamie Glatt 182.
High series men -- Stewart Jr. 670, Stephens 648, Cochran 612.
High series women -- King 657, Stewart 609, Glatt 521.
MERCHANTS DUCKPIN
Standings -- Reinsel Funeral Home 8-4, Klapec Trucking Co. 5-3, Dasher Trucking 4-4, Ultra Graph-X 4-8, Shawgo Real Estate LLC 3-5.
High game -- Jeff Eismont 171-149, Tom McClelland 151-148, Scott Kurschinske 144.
High series -- McClelland 434, Eismont 432, Kurschinske 383.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Ashland Homes 7-1, Carquest 7-1, Seigworth Road Supply 7-1, Mattern CPA, LLC 7-1, Linmas Pharmacy 4-4, Digital Styles 2-6, Five G Farm 2-6, Colony Homes 2-6, Lutz Concrete Construction 1-7, Larry's Clippers 1-7.
High game -- Devin Dunkle 257, Dan Ace 247, Hunter Sliker 242.
High series -- Ace 695, Dunkle 675, Sliker 643.