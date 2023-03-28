CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Village Auto 120-76, Victorian City 120-76, Seneca Lanes 119-77, World of Wheels 117-79, Schiffer Custom 99-97, Safe Lite 98-98, AY Mechanical 93-103, Oil City Bowl 91-105, Franklin Concrete 78-111.
High game -- Josh Stover 290, Dewey Stewart Jr. 278, Rob Ziegler 248.
High series -- Stover 804, Stewart Jr. 750, Ziegler 659.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Mocking Birds 35.5-16.5, Wrens 35.5-16.5, Cardinals 31-21, Robins 28.5-23.5, Doves 28-24, Ravens 25-27, Orioles 21.5-30.5.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 180, Pat O'Polka 170, Nancy Hawkins 169.
High series -- Thomas 494, Hawkins 486, O'Polka 477.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Richar Trinch 69-22, Hartland Homes 66-25, Last Call 51-40, Run It Out 50-41, Team 4 43-48, Franklin Service 42-49, Oddballs 40-51, Liberty Electronics 31-60, D&S Lazzer Printing 30-61, Mike Rust 26-65.
High game men -- Bill Hart Jr. 266, JD King 247, Camron Stevenson/Tim Mellring 234.
High game women -- Brittany Irwin 267, Andrea Ziegler 265, Kristine Sires 225.
High series men -- King 694, Stevenson 668, Hart Jr. 653.
High series women -- Irwin 701, Ziegler 671, Sires 579.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 76-40, Sandbaggers 66-50, BM Floors 61-55, Richard Logging 55-61, Venango Machine 53-63, Shaffer Brothers 53-63, Disruption 52-64, Franklin Concrete 47-69.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 267, Matt Sutley 253, Glenn McCool Jr. 247.
High series -- Ziegler 739, Sutley 675, McCool Jr. 661.
AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 35-13, 3 Guys, 1 Gal 32-16, Joe's Bar 29-19, How We Roll 28-20, Aces & Deuces 27-21, Just Us Four 27-21, Woodsplitters 26-22, K Zam 26-22, Ralph Raiders 25-23, Our Gang 22-26, Spare Timers 21-27, 2 Guys, 2 Gals 21-27, 4 Kings 20-28, Alley Cats 20-28, Lucky Strikers 18-30.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 245, Dick Kiskadden 238, Sam Luchs 237.
High game women -- Nuan Thomas 203, Kim Bassani 182, Nancy Hawkins 182.
High series men -- Beichner 640, Luchs 637, Kiskadden 570.
High series women -- Thomas 544, Marilyn Williams 487, Hawkins 483.
SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- In the Bank 19-9, Coke 19-9, Sprite 16-12, Dr. Pepper 15-13, Choppers 15-13.
High game men -- Travis Lary 215, John Dempsey 197, Randy Lary Sr. 194.
High game women -- Brenda Lary 211, Tammy Neely 177, Carrie Sterner 176.
High series men -- T. Lary 568, R. Lary Sr. 486, Dempsey 477.
High series women -- Lary 509, Sterner 493, Emmy Flinchbaugh 438.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 35-13, D&S Laser Engraving 27.5-20.5, Poly Pro Install 26-22, King Construction 24.5-23.5, POW/MIA 23-25, Nathan's Team 18.5-29.5, Ron Mellring 18-30, Lockhart Raceway 15.5-32.5.
High game men -- Nathan Hricsina 255, Drew Young 239, Camron Stevenson 235.
High game women -- Kristine Sires 223, Jamie Glatt 203, Sally Stover 175.
High series men -- Stevenson 681, JD King 660, Young 658.
High series women -- Sires 589, Glatt 569, Carley Kiesel 487.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 64-34, The Bowling Stones 58-40, Girls Gone Wine 58-40, Alley Oops 53-45, All Nines 49-49, Pin Pals 44-54, Sassy Strikers 33-65, Bipolar Rollers 33-65.
High game -- Kristine Sires 192, Nuan Thomas 186, Carolyn Kiesel 181.
High series -- Sires 555, Thomas 524, Marilyn Williams 493.
MERCHANTS DUCKPINS
Standings -- Klapec Trucking Co. 23-13, Reinsel Funeral Home 22-14, Dasher Trucking 18-18, Ultra Graph-X 16-20, Shawgo Real Estate LLC 9-23.
High game -- Tom McClelland 180-165, Tim Wolfgong 156.
High series -- McClelland 455, Wolfgong 435, Scott Kurschinske 424.