SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- Dr. Pepper 23-5, Coke 21-7, Choppers 14-14, In the Bank 11-17, Sprite 11-17.
High game men -- Kit Neely 279, Bubba Lary 212, John Dempsey 197.
High game women -- Brenda Lary 177, Carrie Sterner 158, Eivon Ruffner 137.
High series men -- Lary 629, Neely 608, Sean Neely 527.
High series women -- Lary 470, Sterner 391, Ruffner 370.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 35.5-16.5, Oil City Automotive 33.5-18.5, Gravatt Painting 28-24, Nathans Team 28-24, New Hegedus Aluminum 26-26, World of Wheels 25.5-26.5, Poly Pro 25-27, D&S Laser Engraving 21.5-30.5, POW MIA 21-31.
High game men -- Nyk Beer 268, Drew Young 265, JD King 258.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 207, Kristine Sires 198, Carley Kiesel 189.
High series men -- Beer 711, Devin Stephens 672, Drew Young 638.
High series women -- Sires 539, Stewart 522, Jenn King 512.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- World of Wheels 42-21, Safe Lite 37-26, Schiffer Custom 36-27, Seneca Lanes 36-27, Victorian City 34-29, Oil City Bowl Movements 32-31, Village Auto 22-41.
High game -- Josh Stover 268, Brayden Mellring 264, Bob Richards 256.
High series -- Stover 754, Justin Irwin 673, Brian Huffman 658.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 68-23, Pin Pals 56-35, Girls Gone Wine 44-47, Bipolar Rollers 39-52, The Misfits 38-53, Dolls with Balls 28-63.
High game -- Kristine Sires 236, Tristin Smith 179, Linda Erwin/Nicole Kunselman 174.
High series -- Sires 599, Smith 485, Kunselman 471.