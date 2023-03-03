THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS

Week 24 of 29

Standings -- Community Ambulance 24-16, Shawgo Real Estate 23.5-16.5, Hilltop Hardware 23-17, Outcast 19-21, Village Auto 18.5-21.5, Gardinier-Warren 12-28.

High game -- Scott Williams 258, Sam Johnson 254, Mike Kerr 244.

High series -- Sam Johnson 684, Bryan Smith 648, Scott Williams 644.

Week 25 of 29

Standings -- Community Ambulance 25-19, Shawgo Real Estate 24.5-19.5, Hilltop Hardware 24-20, Outcast 22-22, Village Auto 21.5-22.5, Gardinier-Warren 15-29.

High game -- Bill Martin 248, Mike Kerr 246, Bryan Smith 242.

High series -- Ben Barrett 648, Mike Kerr 648, Mark Williams 647.

0
0
0
0
0