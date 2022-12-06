LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Robins 35-17, Orioles 32-20, Cardinals 30-22, Mocking Birds 28-24, Doves 28-24, Ravens 27-25, Wrens 24-28.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 173, Toni Hawke 158, Beth Seyler 154.
High series -- Thomas 491, Nancy Hawkins 437, Hawke 436.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Sandbaggers 30-22, Venango Machine 29-23, Oil City Automotive 29-23, BM Floors 27-25, Richard Logging 26-26, Franklin Concrete 26-26, Shaffer Brothers 21-31, Disruption 20-32.
High game -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 267, James Stevenson 266, Jeff Engles 258.
High series -- Stewart Jr. 731, Stevenson 708, Jeffery Harbaugh 691.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Grill 31-21, Tankers 28.5-23.5, Greeters 28-24, Servers 26.5-25.5, Managers 23-29, KP 19-33.
High game -- Rick Whitling 202, Brian Mason 197, Terry Coles 150.
High series -- Whitling 558, Mason 475, Scott Harriger 418.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Richar, Trinch & Co. 63-21, Hartland Homes 55-29, Run It Out 47-37, D&S Lazzer Printing 46-38, Oddballs 42-42, Franklin Service 40-44, Liberty Electronics 39-45, Last Call 33-51, Team 4 27-57, Mike Rust 26-58.
High game men -- Bert McClellan 286, Devin Stephens 269, Glenn McCool Jr. 260.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 257, Jenn King 255, Alexis Ziegler 227.
High series men -- McClellan 747, McCool Jr. 669, Jimmie Clelland 667.
High series women -- Brittany Irwin 675, King 647, Stewart 618.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Seneca Lanes 54-30, Safe Lite 53-31, Victorian City 52-32, World of Wheels 50-34, AY Mechanical 43-41, Schiffer Custom 42-42, Village Auto 40-44, Oil City Bowl 40-44, Franklin Concrete 25-52.
High game -- Mike Cook/Travis Shull 279, Todd Klinko 269.
High series -- Justin Irwin 758, Cook 736, Shull 726.
GUYS & DOLLS
Standings -- Hanna Screen Printing 21-7, Minichs 18.5-9.5, Lockhart Raceway 18-10, Log Cabin 16.5-11.5, Franklin Insurance 12-16, All Out Automotive 10-18, Engles Motorsports 8-20, Ultra Graph-X 8-20.
High game men -- Justin Irwin 278, Archie Eismont 249, Dewey Stewart 245.
High game women -- Melissa Stewart 245, Brittany Irwin 207, Jamie Glatt 192.
High series men -- Irwin 717, Stewart 666, Eismont 643.
High series women -- Stewart 651, Irwin 560, Glatt 520.
McKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 33-19, Nathan's Team 31-21, Oil City Automotive 27-25, Poly Pro Install 26-26, Ron Mellring Team 26-26, POW/MIA 23.5-28.5, Lockhart Raceway 21.5-30.5, D&S Laser Engraving 20-32.
High game men -- Drew Young 236, Bert McClellan/Jordan Huffman 231.
High game women -- Jamie Glatt 216, Dixie Johnson/Jenn King 190.
High series men -- Dan Reed 646, Devin Stephens 638, Young 623.
High series women -- King 557, Glatt 547, Kristine Sires 511.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Alley Oops 65-33, The Misfits 58-40, All Nines 52-46, Pin Pals 51-47, The Bowling Stones 48-50, Bipolar Rollers 43-55, Sassy Strikers 40-58, Girls Gone Wine 35-63.
High game -- Kristine Sires 196, Nuan Thomas 195, Amber Gahr 191.
High series -- Thomas 526, Marilyn Williams 515, Sires 508.
SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- In The Bank 21-7, Dr. Pepper 19-9, Sprite 16-12, Choppers 14-14, Coke 12-16.
High game men -- Joe Flinchbaugh 215, Don Sterner 193, Bubba Lary 191.
High game women -- Brenda Lary 160, Carrie Sterner/Tim Myers 128.
High series men -- Lary 519, Flinchbaugh 499, Kit Neely 485.
High series women -- Lary 440, Sterner 359, Misty Neely 352.
AARP
Standings -- Woodsplitters 37.5-10.5, 3 Guys, 1 Gal 35-13, Ralph Raiders 32-16, 4 Kings 30-18, Joe's Bar 29-19, Just Us Four 28-20, K Zam 26-22, Spare Timers 25-23, Pinpushers 24-24, Aces & Deuces 23-25, Lucky Strikers 22.5-25.5, How We Roll 22-26, 2 Guys, 2 Gals 16-32, Alley Cats 14-34, Our Gang 12-36.
High game men -- Dick Kiskadden 268, John Heard 227, Scott Bickel 220.
High game women -- Carlin Almes 191, Linda Quigley 179, Nuan Thomas 178.
High series men -- Kiskadden 650, Bickel 598, Jim Gotwalt 582.
High series women -- Thomas 504, Almes 471, Quigley 466.
MERCHANTS DUCKPINS
Standings -- Klapec Trucking Co. 18-14, Ultra Graph-X 15-13, Reinsel Funeral Home 14-14, Ultra Graph-X 13-15, Shawgo Real Estate 12-16.
High game -- Mike Eismont 183, Tyler Mild 166, Scott Kurschinske 165.
High series -- Kurschinske 436, Eismont 412, Tom McClelland 384.