THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Mustard Seed 10.5-1.5, Doc's Dames 8-4, The Daffodils 6-6, Carl's Gems 6-6, Uhl Tech 4-8, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course 1.5-10.5.
High game -- Linda Lehman 193, Cathy Krepp 187, Nuan Thomas 186.
High series -- Thomas 527, Lehman 496, Kathy Thompson 491.
LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Golden Girls 12-4, Bi-Polar Rollers 10-6, Splits & Giggles 10-6, Loose As A Goose 7-9, Golden Oldies 5-11, Sweet 'N Sassy 4-12.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 191, Laura Laidlaw 185, Ann Confer 166.
High series -- Williams 488, Laidlaw 467, Confer 439.