LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Doves 11-1, Wrens 8-4, Peacocks 7-5, Blue Jays 7-5, Chickadees 6-6, Old Crows 6-6, Finch 3-9.
High game -- Michelle Semprevivo 188, Cora Bodien 180, Kim Bassani 175.
High series -- Semprevivo 494, Nuan Thomas 493, Bassani 459.
BOB EVANS LEAGUE
Standings -- Grill 11-1, Managers 8.5-3.5, Servers 6-6, Greeters 5-7, KP 4-8, Tankers 1.5-10.5.
High game -- Brian Mason 217, Richard Orr 190, Dale White 189.
High series -- White 553, Mason 509, Orr 475.
BETTER BUSINESS LEAGUE
Standings -- B&M Floors 50-26, Franklin Concrete 49-27, Oil City Automotive 44-32, Disruption 41-35, Venango Machine 37.5-38.5, Sandbaggers 35-41, Schoch Construction 33.5-42.5.
High game -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 279, James Stevenson 268, Rob Ziegler 267.
High series -- Stewart Jr. 768, Ziegler 680, Stevenson 678, John McRae 678.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED LEAGUE
Standings -- Mike Rust 10-4, Franklin Service 9-5, Run It Out 9-5, Neely Farm and Excavating 8-6, Last Call 7-7, Liberty Electronics 7-7, Oddballs 7-7, Team 7 4-10, Hartland Homes 2-12.
High game (men) -- Todd McGill 258, Glenn McCool Jr. 243, JD King 224.
High game (women) -- Brittany Irwin 184, Melissa Stewart 182, Jamie Glatt 181.
High series (men) -- McGill 670, McCool Jr. 667, King 622.
High series (women) -- Stewart 529, Glatt 499, Jenn Harbaugh 498.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Oil City Bowl Movements 31-18, Village Auto 31-18, Victorian City Art & Frame 30-19, Schiffer Custom Cabinetry 30-19, World of Wheels 26-23, Seneca Lanes 21-28, Safe Lite 17-32.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 280, Todd Schiffer 279, Mike Cook 279, Dewey Stewart Jr. 279, Justin Irwin 279.
High series -- Irwin 791, Stewart Jr. 785, Schiffer 782, Cook 759, Ziegler 744.
GUYS & DOLLS
Standing -- Ultra Graph-X 8-0, Log Cabin 8-0, Minich's 5.5-2.5, Lockhart Raceway 4-4, World of Wheels 3-5, Cruz RS 1.5-6.5, Engles Motorsports 1-7.
High game (men) -- Dewey Stewart 247, JD King 226, Scott Kurchinski 221.
High game (women) -- Melissa Stewart 227, Brittany Irwin 218, Jenn King 193.
High series (men) -- Stewart 686, King 612, Mike Stevenson 572.
High series (women) -- Irwin 607, Stewart 602, King 536.
SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- Dr. Pepper 4-0, Sprite 4-0, Coke 3-1, Choppers 1-3, In the Bank 0-4, Bye 0-4.
High game (men) -- Bubba Lary 245, Kit Neely 199, Sean Neely 191.
High game (women) -- Brenda Lary 146, Eivon Ruffner 136, Mary Craig 129.
High series (men) -- Lary 649, Sean Neely 520, Kit Neely 519.
High series (women) -- Lary 397, Tammy Neely 345, Cindy Myers 330.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 10-4, The Misfits 10-4, Pin Pals 6-8, Bipolar Rollers 6-8, Dolls with Balls 5-9, Girls Gone Wine 5-9.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 198, Diane McFall 188, Kristine Sires 182.
High series -- Williams 559, McFall 509, Carley Kiesel 494.