THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS
Standings -- Outcast 28-12, Heffernan Hauling 27-13, TT's Corner Cupboard 23-17, Gardinier Warren 23-17, Hilltop Hardware 18-22, Gregory General Contracting 16-24, Lowrey Auto 13-27.
High game -- Dan Long 257, Scott Williams 256, Justin Heffernan 247.
High series -- Long 701, Williams 685, Ben Barrett 684.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- The Daffodils 32-16, Mustard Seed 27-21, Doc's Dames 27-21, Carl's Gems 21-27, Uhl Tech 20-28, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course 17-31.
High game -- Linda Lehman 188, Nuan Thomas 167, Cathy Krepp 163.
High series -- Cathy Blair 457, Thomas 445, Lehman 427.