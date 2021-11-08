MCKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Gravatt Painting 26-10, Oil City Automotive 22-14, D&S Laser Engraving 21-15, Poly Pro 20-16, Nathan's Team 18-18, King Construction 15-21, Team 9 15-21, POW MIA 14-22, World of Wheels 13-23, New Hegedus Aluminum 12-24.
Men's high game -- Camron Stevenson 268, Devin Stephens 258, Bert McClellan 246.
Men's high series -- James Stevenson 674, Drew Young 660, JD King 640.
Women's high game -- Sally Stover 216, Jenn King 192, Jamie Glatt 177.
Women's high series -- Sally Stover 524, Jenn King 521, Jamie Glatt 488.
AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 28-8, K ZAM 24.5-11.5, 4 Kings 24.5-11.5, Woodsplitters 22-14, 3 Guys 1 Gal 21.5-14.5, 3 Hens & 1 Rooster 21.5-14.5, Just Us 4 21-15, Spare Timers 19.5-16.5, Alley Cats 19-17, Shooting Stars 17-19, Our Gang 15.5-20.5, Joe's Bar 14-22, Aces Dueces 13-23, 2 Guys 2 Gals 12-24, Ralph Raiders 10-26.
Men's high game -- Glenn Beichner 254, Denny Smith 235, Jim Gotwalt 216.
Men's high series -- Glenn Beichner 651, David Weible 584, Denny Smith 570.
Women's high game -- Doris Schwab 193, Diane McFall 192, Nuan Thomas 188.
Women's high series -- Doris Schwab 511, Nancy Hawkins 496, Carlin Almes 475.
LES FRICKSHUN
Standings -- Last Call 40-23, Oddballs 40-23, Liberty Electronics 39-24, Hartland Homes 37-26, Run It Out 35-28, Team 7 34-29, Neely Farm & Excavating 31-32, Franklin Service 28-35, Mike Rust and Repair 25-38.
Men's high game -- Blake Hart 257, Jeffrey Harbaugh 248, JD King 247.
Men's high series -- Blake Hart 705, Jeffrey Harbaugh 684, Glenn McCool Jr. 658.
Women's high game -- Melissa Stewart 223, Jenn King 222, Marilyn Williams 210.
Women's high series -- Melissa Stewart 621, Jenn King 612, Marilyn Williams 515.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Schiffer Custom Cabinetry 40-23, Safe Lite 39-24, World of Wheels 38-25, Oil City Bowl Movements 33-30, Seneca Lanes 23-40, Victorian City 21-42, Village Auto 9-5.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 280, Dewey Stewart Jr. 279, Justin Irwin 279.
High series -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 785, Rob Ziegler 740, Justin Irwin 732.
GUYS & DOLLS
Standings -- Minichs 15-5, Ultra Graph-X 13-7, Cruzrs 11-9, Log Cabin 9-11, Engles Motorsports 9-11, New Team 7-13, World of Wheels 2-6.
Men's high game -- Dewey Stewart 279, Adam Neely 267, Josh Stover 257.
Men's high series -- Dewey Stewart 781, Josh Stover 685, Adam Neely 679.
Women's high game -- Melissa Stewart 265, Jenn King233, Colleen Stevenson 176.
Women's high series -- Melissa Stewart 657, Jenn King 602, Colleen Stevenson 456.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Dolls with Balls 41-22, Gutter Girls 39-24, Girls Gone Wine 32-31, The Misfits 31-32, Pin Pals 27-36, Bipolar Rollers 19-44.
High game -- Carolyn Kiesel 177, Diane McFall 171, Doris Schwab 169.
High series -- Carolyn Kiesel 466, Diane McFall 461, Doris Schwab 453.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Chickadees 34-10, Old Crows 27-17, Blue Jays 25-19, Finch 25-19, Peacocks 24-20, Doves 20-24, Wrens 16-28.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 201, Cora Bodien 191, Nancy Stoyer 189.
High series -- Nuan Thomas 524, Cora Bodien 522, Nancy Stoyer 517.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Franklin Concrete 27-13, BM Floors 25-15, Venango Machine 22-18, Schoch Construction 20-20, Disruption 20-20, Oil City Automotive 19-21, Sandbaggers 19-21.
High game -- Mike Cook 279, James Stevenson 269, Bill Hricsina 265.
High series -- Mike Cook 708, James Stevenson 707, Camron Stevenson 681.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Tankers 24.5-11.5, Managers 20-16, Servers 18-18, Greeters 17-19, KP 14-22, Grill 12.5-23.5.
High game -- Dale White 186, Richard Orr 172, Rick Whitling 160.
High series -- Dale White 477, Rick Whitling 449, Richard Orr 446.
K OF C DUCKPIN
High game -- Matt Kulinski 164, Doc Kulinski 164, Joe Reinsel 162.
High series -- Joe Reinsel 438, Matt Kulinski 388, Mike Eismont 387.