LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Peacocks 19-9, Chickadees 18-10, Blue Jays 17-11, Doves 16-12, Wrens 16-12, Old Crows 14-14, Finch 12-16.
High game -- Michelle Semprevivo 185, Cora Bodien 174, Pat O'Polka/Toni Hawke 171.
High series -- Semprevivo 487, Nuan Thomas 479, Mary Dick/O'Polka 450.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 59-33, Franklin Concrete 58-34, Disruption 55-37, Oil City Automotive 50-42, Schoch Construction 45.5-46.5, Sandbaggers 43-49, Venango Machine 42.5-49.5.
High game -- Jeffrey Harbaugh 268, Mike Erwin/Nyk Beer 266.
High series -- Erwin 757, Harbaugh 711, Todd Klinko 694.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Managers 18.5-9.5, Grill 18-10, Servers 17-11, KP 15-13, Greeters 11-17, Tankers 4.5-23.5.
High game -- Rick Whitling 203, Dale White 201, Richard Orr 194.
High series -- Whitling 570, Orr 520, White 511.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- World of Wheels 5-2, Schiffer Custom 5-2, Oil City Bowl Movements 5-2, Seneca Lanes 5-2, Victorian City 2-5, Safe Lite 2-5, Village Auto 2-5.
High game -- Travis Schiffer 290, Jeff Engles 265, Josh Stover 255.
High series -- Engles 687, Rob Ziegler 683, Schiffer 674.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Mike Rust 28-14, Neely Farm & Excavating 25-17, Oddballs 24-18, Franklin Service 23-19, Liberty Electronics 22-20, Hartland Homes 21-21, Run It Out 19-23, Last Call 18-24, Team 7 18-24.
High game men -- Todd McGill 256, Jeffrey Harbaugh 246, Glenn McCool Jr. 238.
High game women -- Brittany Irwin 218, Melissa Stewart 216, Donna Hart 189.
High series men -- Harbaugh 721, McGill 714, McCool Jr. 622.
High series women -- Stewart 616, Irwin 591, Marilyn Williams 485.
K OF C MEN'S DUCKPIN
High game -- Mike Eismont 187, AJ Deemer 159, Hunter Redfield 158.
High series -- Marble McGinty 388, Eismont 381, Redfield 362.