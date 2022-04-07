WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 85-43, Tonia's Creation 84.5-43.5, Billy's Garage 78-50, Country Grub 46.5-81.5, Tickle My Ribs 46-82, Heffernan Hauling 44-84.
High game men -- Brian Mook 243, Gary Plappert 188, Jack Middleton 180.
High game women -- Chris Mitchell 184, Wanda Osgood 176, Susie Buchanan 169.
High series men -- Mook 584, Plappert 551, Middleton 480.
High series women -- Buchanan 449, Osgood 438, Mitchell 433.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Lutz Concrete Construction 16-8, Five G Farm 16-8, Digital Styles 15-9, Linmas Pharmacy 13.5-10.5, Mattern CPA, LLC 13-11, Carquest 11.5-12.5, Larry's Clippers 11-13, Colony Homes 10-14, Ashland Homes 9-15, Seigworth Road Supply 5-19.
High game -- Don Gregory 249, Brian Wolfe 247, Mike Kapp 245.
High series -- Gregory 697, Kapp 635, Stan Reed 627.