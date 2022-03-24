THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Mustard Seed 36.5-23.5, Uhl Tech 32-28, Sleepy Hollow 30-30, Doc's Dames 28.5-31.5, Carl's Gems 27.5-32.5, Daffodills 25.5-34.5.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 202, Kathy Thompson 174, Patty O'Polka 169.
High series -- Nuan Thomas 516, Kathy Thompson 514, Patty O'Polka 465.
TUESDAY NITE MEN'S
Standings -- Lutz Concrete Construction 13-3, Five G Farm 12-4, Digital Styles 10-6, CarQuest 8.5-7.5, Ashland Homes 8-8, Mattern CPA, LLC 8-8, Colony Homes 6-10, Linmas Pharmacy 5.5-10.5, Larry's Clippers 5-11, Seigworth Road Supply 4-12.
High game -- Clint Mattern 247, Stan Reed 246, Bryan Sherman 235, Rob Walter 235.
High series -- Dan Ace 655, Drew Young 627, Clint Mattern 619, Hunter Sliker 619.
K OF C MEN'S DUCKPIN LEAGUE
High game -- Matt Kulinski 180, Dave Hall 165, Bubba Watson 154.
High series -- Matt Kulinski 435, Dave Hall 389, Hunter Redfield 364.