THURSDAY JR. MERCHANTS
(Dec. 15 results)
Standings -- Outcast 38-18, Shawgo Real Estate 32-24, Gardinier Warren 30-26, Gregory General Contracting 24-32, Hilltop Hardware 23-33, Community Ambulance 21-35.
High game -- Rick Schiffer 258, Sam Johnson 258, Chad Ellis 247.
High series -- Ed Whitman Jr. 650, Rick Schiffer 650, Sam Johnson 637.
(Dec. 8 results)
Standings -- Outcast 35-17, Gardinier Warren 29-23, Shawgo Real Estate 28-24, Hilltop Hardware 23-29, Gregory General Contracting 22-30, Community Ambulance 19-33.
High game -- Mark Williams 279, Colt Hughes 278, Justin Heffernan 257, Mike Kerr 257.
High series -- Mark Williams 692, Colt Hughes 688, Justin Heffernan 643.